In Vizag, 6 Year Old Student Dies After Teacher Slaps Him Over Homework

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

A six-year-old UKG student died after allegedly being slapped by his teacher over unfinished homework in Visakhapatnam, prompting police and education department inquiries

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In Vizag, 6 Year Old Student Dies After Teacher Slaps Him Over Homework
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Summary of this article

  • A six-year-old UKG student died after allegedly being slapped by his teacher over unfinished homework in Visakhapatnam.

  • CCTV footage showed the boy collapsing moments after the teacher slapped him; officials said he apparently suffered cardiac arrest.

  • Police and the education department have launched separate inquiries, while the family has demanded strict action against the teacher.

A six-year-old UKG student in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam died after he allegedly collapsed in his classroom when his teacher slapped him over unfinished homework, police said.

The incident took place at a private school in the One Town area on Thursday. CCTV footage, which has since surfaced online, shows the boy standing in a queue with his slate before the teacher. He can be seen crying and pleading with her before she pulls him closer and slaps him. He collapsed moments later.

Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Sadhu Dileep Chakravarthy said the teacher alerted other staff members, who attempted CPR before taking the child to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. The official said the boy had apparently suffered a cardiac arrest after becoming panicked.

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Family Seeks Action

The child’s family gathered outside the school and demanded strict action against the teacher and the school management.

The boy’s father said he had not completed his homework because the family had been away on a pilgrimage and returned only on Wednesday. He said the child had no known health problems.

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“How can the teacher behave so rudely with a UKG student?” he asked, demanding accountability for the incident. The child’s mother alleged that the school did not inform the family before taking him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The school has not issued a statement on the incident.

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Probe Underway

The child’s body was shifted to King George Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police at the One Town police station have also begun an investigation. The district education department is separately examining the incident, including whether there was any negligence by the school or its staff.

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