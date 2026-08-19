Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy Announces New Political Party In Andhra Pradesh

Former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has announced plans to launch a new political party in Andhra Pradesh.
The move marks his return to active politics around 19 months after resigning from the Rajya Sabha.
Reddy said the new party would be “for the people, by the people and on the side of the people”.
Former Rajya Sabha member and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's close aide, V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday announced that he would launch a new political party in Andhra Pradesh, marking his return to active politics around 19 months after he resigned from the Upper House and said he was stepping away from political life.
Reddy made the announcement after offering prayers with his family at the Tirumala temple. He said the proposed outfit would seek to amplify public concerns and raise them in both the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Parliament.
Describing the party as one that would be “for the people, by the people and on the side of the people”, Reddy said its objective would be to provide a political platform for addressing people's grievances and fighting on their behalf.
Citing restrictions on political discussions at Tirumala, he said he would elaborate on the party's roadmap at a press conference in Vijayawada later this month. The process of setting up the new party, he said, would also begin this month.
Reddy has not yet disclosed the name of the party, its ideological position, organisational structure or whether it would seek alliances with existing political formations.
From Jagan Mohan Reddy Aide To Independent Political Venture
The announcement is significant given Reddy's long association with the YS family and his prominent role within the YSR Congress Party.
A chartered accountant from Nellore, the 69-year-old was associated with former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy as the family's auditor before emerging as one of the key figures in the YSRCP after its formation.
Reddy went on to serve as the party's national general secretary and its leader in the Rajya Sabha. He was also among the YSRCP's important political representatives in New Delhi and was widely seen as a close aide of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
He entered the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and remained a member until January 2025, when he resigned despite having more than three years left in his term.
At the time, Reddy had said he was retiring from politics and would not join another political party. He had indicated that he intended to focus instead on agriculture.
Wednesday's announcement therefore marks a reversal of that decision and formally ends months of speculation over whether he would return to political activity.
Reddy had also contested the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election but lost to Telugu Desam Party candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.
Legal Cases Remain Part Of Political Backdrop
Reddy's political career has also been linked to cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation involving alleged disproportionate assets and quid-pro-quo investments connected to Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In several cases, Reddy was named as Accused No. 2, while Jagan was named as Accused No. 1.
In the Jagati Publications-related case, the CBI alleged that Reddy, who had served as a director and financial adviser connected to Jagan's business interests, played a role in mobilising investments that investigators claimed were made in return for government favours.
He was also named as A-2 in the Vanpic Projects case, where the CBI alleged a conspiracy involving investments in companies associated with Jagan.
The charges against Reddy have included allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery-related offences. These remain allegations before the courts and do not amount to convictions.
What Could The New Party Mean For Andhra Politics?
Reddy's decision to form a separate political organisation could draw attention because of his decades-long proximity to Jagan and his knowledge of the YSRCP's political and organisational functioning.
Whether the new outfit will attempt to draw support from the YSRCP's voter base, attract former party leaders or position itself independently of the state's established political blocs will become clearer once Reddy lays out his plans later this month.
For now, he has limited his announcement to the party's broad objective — taking public issues to the legislature and Parliament — while leaving its name, leadership structure, policy agenda and electoral strategy for a later date.