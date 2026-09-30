Akhilesh Yadav Claims 'Many BJP MLAs In Contact' Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed several MLAs from the BJP-led alliance were in touch with the party ahead of Rajya Sabha polls.
Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani filed nomination as SP candidates from Uttar Pradesh.
Yadav said the party would continue with its alliance strategy and use “winnability” as the basis for seat-sharing.
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday intensified its Rajya Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, with party chief Akhilesh Yadav claiming that several MLAs from the BJP-led ruling alliance were in contact with the SP ahead of the October 16 polls.
The SP formally entered the contest as its candidates Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani filed nomination papers today. Akhilesh Yadav accompanied both nominees during the filing process.
“There are many who are in contact. But how do we adjust them? We do not want to make a promise and then go back on it,” Yadav said at a press conference at the SP office.
SP’s Rajya Sabha Strategy
Addressing questions about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav said the party would continue with its existing alliance approach and use “winnability” as the key factor for seat-sharing decisions.
“The SP has said this earlier and I am saying it again — winnability is the basis for a seat,” he said.
The Election Commission has scheduled elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats — 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand — on October 16. The terms of the current members from these states will end on November 25.
Cross-Voting Row And BJP’s Counterclaim
Yadav also referred to the previous Rajya Sabha election, where SP candidate Alok Ranjan lost after cross-voting, and accused the BJP of compromising the democratic process.
“Democracy should not have dishonesty. Had the BJP not indulged in dishonesty, the SP would have had three Rajya Sabha MPs,” he said.
He added that the SP was urging legislators to use the upcoming election as an opportunity to “wash away the past”.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, however, made a counterclaim, saying 25 SP MLAs were in touch with the BJP.
“We will surprise them. 25 of their MLAs are in touch with us,” Maurya said, according to news agency ANI.
His remarks came after the SP announced Ram Gopal Yadav and Nathwani as its nominees.
Akhilesh Defends Nathwani’s Nomination
Yadav also defended the decision to nominate industrialist Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, saying the party wanted to bring a younger representative and a different perspective to the Rajya Sabha.
“The SP has decided to connect with the industrial sector and therefore, to make someone associated with the industry its Rajya Sabha member,” he said.
Responding to criticism over choosing an industrialist, Yadav said socialist thought also focused on economic development and equality.
“I think you should read about socialism again. I will give you a book by (Ram Manohar) Lohia,” he said.
He said the SP wanted to encourage industries and employment in Uttar Pradesh and would support those contributing to investment, economic growth and job creation.