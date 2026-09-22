Rajya Sabha Polls: ECI Announces Elections For 10 Seats in UP, Bypoll In West Bengal

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Updated on:
Published at:

Ten of the Uttar Pradesh seats will become vacant when the sitting members’ terms end on November 25. In Uttarakhand, BJP MP Naresh Bansal’s term will also end on November 25. The West Bengal by-election follows the July 16 resignation of Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mallik

image Prefer on Google
Representational Photo
BJP Fields Ex-TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik for Bengal Rajya Sabha Bypolls Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
Summary of this article

  • ECI announced biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats across two states.

  • West Bengal will separately hold a by-election following Rukmini Mallik’s resignation.

  • Rajya Sabha polling, if required, will take place on October 16.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats, 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, and a by-election to one seat from West Bengal. Polling will take place on October 16.

Nine of the Uttar Pradesh seats will become vacant when the sitting members’ terms end on November 25. They include seats held by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Banwari Lal Verma, the BJP’s Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brij Lal and Seema Dwivedi, and the BSP’s Ramji Gautam. The state’s tenth seat, previously held by BJP leader Dinesh Sharma, fell vacant on September 11.

In Uttarakhand, BJP MP Naresh Bansal’s term will also end on November 25. The West Bengal by-election follows the July 16 resignation of Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mallik.

Yash Dabas wins DUSU president post as ABVP secures three central positions. - PTI
DUSU Election Results 2026: Yash Dabas Wins President Post, ABVP Takes 3 Seats

By Outlook News Desk

The ECI will issue notifications for the Rajya Sabha elections on September 29. The last date for filing nominations is October 6, followed by scrutiny on October 7 and the deadline for withdrawals on October 9. Polling will take place on October 16 from  9am to 4pm, with counting beginning at 5 pm. The election process must be completed by October 19.

Related Content
An artist paints on an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Ritabrata Banerjee and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - null
Congress Chief Kharge - File Photo
V Vijayasai Reddy - X

The commission said voters must mark their preferences using only the violet sketch pens supplied by the returning officer. It also said it would appoint observers to monitor the elections.

The EC froze the TMC’s original name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol after Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy factions both claimed the party. - null
TMC Name And Symbol Frozen: Why EC Blocked Mamata, Arup Roy Factions Before Bengal Bypolls

By Outlook News Desk

Separately, the ECI announced elections to 28 Legislative Council seats from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies across four states. These comprise eight seats in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.

Nominations for the Legislative Council polls close on October 6. Scrutiny will take place on October 7, and candidates may withdraw until October 9. Polling is scheduled for October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm, with counting on October 27. The process is to be completed by October 31.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories