TMC Name And Symbol Frozen: Why EC Blocked Mamata, Arup Roy Factions Before Bengal Bypolls

The Election Commission has temporarily frozen the All India Trinamool Congress name and its reserved “Flowers and Grass” symbol after finding that two rival groups are claiming to represent the party. One is led by Mamata Banerjee and the other by Arup Roy, whose faction was represented before the EC by Ritabrata Banerjee. With the October 6 bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar approaching, the Commission has chosen not to immediately award the original identity to either side. Instead, it has created a temporary arrangement while it examines the rival claims under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.