India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Preview: Live Streaming, Squad, Head To Head - All you Need to know

India will face Bangladesh in Asian Games women's cricket semifinal match on 20 September at Korogi Sports Park.
The Asian Games Semifinal clash will start at 10.30 AM IST.
India recently defeated Bangladesh in Asia Cup, eventually finishing the campaign as champions.
Defending champions India will look to carry their dominant run against Bangladesh into the women's Asian Games semifinal here on Sunday. The Women in Blue hardly broke a sweat as they began their title defence with a facile eight-wicket win over hosts Japan, chasing down the target with 15 overs to spare on Friday.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, advanced to the semifinal on the basis of their higher ICC ranking after their quarterfinal against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield.
India have dominated the rivalry, winning their last nine meetings, including a 40-run victory over Bangladesh at the Asia Cup last week. Their last T20I defeat to Bangladesh came three years ago.
India made the most of a pitch offering turn and bounce against Japan, with let-arm spinner Shree Charani carrying on her impressive run from the Asia Cup.
Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not bat against Japan, with Shafali single handedly overhauling the 58-run chase. The two senior batters are expected to return to the middle against Bangladesh, who will be banking on their spinners to put India under pressure.
All you need to know about India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games Semifinal match
What is the head-to-head record between India and Bangladesh in T20I?
Total Matches Played: 25
India: 22
Bangladesh: 3
When and where will the India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games Semifinal match take place?
The Asian Games Semifinal match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday, September 20.
What time will the India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games Semifinal match begin?
The Asian Games Semifinal match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games Semifinal match?
The Asian Games Semifinal match between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games Semifinal match online in India?
The Asian Games Semifinal match between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games - Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana(c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Juairiya Ferdous, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun