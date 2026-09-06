India Vs Japan Match: Who Will Broadcast Historic T20I? Broadcaster Hunt Underway

India and Japan are set to meet for the first time in an international men’s cricket match on September 22
Broadcast arrangements are still being worked out, with FanCode, Star, Sony and Zee reportedly in the mix
The fixture clashes with the Asian Games, creating an additional challenge for broadcasters and scheduling
India’s first-ever international cricket meeting with Japan is facing an unusual hurdle off the field, with the organisers still working to finalise broadcast arrangements for the much-anticipated one-off T20I on September 22.
The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is in discussions with ITW Universe over the broadcast rights for the match, which will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. The game is expected to be an important occasion for Japanese cricket, with India arriving as the reigning T20 World Cup champions.
The fixture is scheduled to begin at 9:30am IST, or 1pm local time in Japan. However, finding a broadcaster willing to take on a standalone fixture has proved challenging, particularly because the match coincides with the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
FanCode, Star, Sony And Zee In The Picture
The original plan was relatively straightforward: stream the game globally on YouTube with a modest production setup. That option could still remain available, but there is now a possibility that Indian viewers will be able to watch the historic contest through an established television or digital platform.
FanCode is understood to be among the platforms being approached for streaming rights, having previously worked with the JCA on Japan's pathway competitions. Meanwhile, ITW Universe is reportedly holding discussions with Star, Sony and Zee regarding television rights in India. No agreement had been finalised at the time of the latest update.
The scheduling creates another complication. The women’s Asian Games gold-medal match is due to begin just an hour after the India-Japan men's game, with the Indian women's team among the potential contenders to reach that final. Sony holds the Asian Games rights, meaning a clash between the two events could make programming decisions even more complicated.
For India, the match is more than a routine fixture. It will be the first-ever international meeting between the two men's teams and serves as a warm-up ahead of the Asian Games, where India are scheduled to enter directly at the quarter-final stage. Japan, meanwhile, will use the contest as a rare opportunity to test themselves against the reigning world champions.