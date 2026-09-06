India Vs Japan Match: Who Will Broadcast Historic T20I? Broadcaster Hunt Underway

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India vs Japan will make history with their first men’s international T20I on September 22, but broadcast plans remain uncertain as rights discussions continue ahead of the landmark fixture

image Prefer on Google
India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2026 Toss Update Playing XIs IND v ZIM match report
India celebrate a wicket of Zimbabwe during third T20I at Harare. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India and Japan are set to meet for the first time in an international men’s cricket match on September 22

  • Broadcast arrangements are still being worked out, with FanCode, Star, Sony and Zee reportedly in the mix

  • The fixture clashes with the Asian Games, creating an additional challenge for broadcasters and scheduling

India’s first-ever international cricket meeting with Japan is facing an unusual hurdle off the field, with the organisers still working to finalise broadcast arrangements for the much-anticipated one-off T20I on September 22.

The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is in discussions with ITW Universe over the broadcast rights for the match, which will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. The game is expected to be an important occasion for Japanese cricket, with India arriving as the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

The fixture is scheduled to begin at 9:30am IST, or 1pm local time in Japan. However, finding a broadcaster willing to take on a standalone fixture has proved challenging, particularly because the match coincides with the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

FanCode, Star, Sony And Zee In The Picture

The original plan was relatively straightforward: stream the game globally on YouTube with a modest production setup. That option could still remain available, but there is now a possibility that Indian viewers will be able to watch the historic contest through an established television or digital platform.

FanCode is understood to be among the platforms being approached for streaming rights, having previously worked with the JCA on Japan's pathway competitions. Meanwhile, ITW Universe is reportedly holding discussions with Star, Sony and Zee regarding television rights in India. No agreement had been finalised at the time of the latest update.

Related Content
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in action against IRE-W. - X/BCCIWomen
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule - Dave Thompson/AP
India's Varun Chakravarthy, center, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's captain Shreyas Iyer watches his shot during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

The scheduling creates another complication. The women’s Asian Games gold-medal match is due to begin just an hour after the India-Japan men's game, with the Indian women's team among the potential contenders to reach that final. Sony holds the Asian Games rights, meaning a clash between the two events could make programming decisions even more complicated.

For India, the match is more than a routine fixture. It will be the first-ever international meeting between the two men's teams and serves as a warm-up ahead of the Asian Games, where India are scheduled to enter directly at the quarter-final stage. Japan, meanwhile, will use the contest as a rare opportunity to test themselves against the reigning world champions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories