Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa, US Open 2026: American Star Powers Past Spanish Opponent In Straight Sets

P Photo Webdesk 6 September 2026 7:18 pm Published at: 6 September 2026 7:17 pm Updated on:

No. 4 seed Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the 2026 US Open with a solid 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite battling some early serving struggles and committing six double faults, the American star leaned on her powerful baseline game and superior second-serve success rate to control the rallies. Gauff broke Bucsa four times across the match, maintaining the upper hand throughout the straight-sets win to secure her spot in the second week of her home Grand Slam tournament.