Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa, US Open 2026: American Star Powers Past Spanish Opponent In Straight Sets

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No. 4 seed Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the 2026 US Open with a solid 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite battling some early serving struggles and committing six double faults, the American star leaned on her powerful baseline game and superior second-serve success rate to control the rallies. Gauff broke Bucsa four times across the match, maintaining the upper hand throughout the straight-sets win to secure her spot in the second week of her home Grand Slam tournament.

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Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2026 third round match highlights
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after she won her match against Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2026 third round match
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2026
Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2026
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Cristina Bucsa US Open 2026 third round match photos
Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Coco Gauff US Open 2026 third round match pictures
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Cristina Bucsa US Open 2026 third round match vs Coco Gauff
Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, reacts during a match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Coco Gauff US Open 2026 third round match Vs Cristina Bucsa of spain
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open
Coco Gauff, of the United States, right, competes against Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, as a U.S. Open tennis logo is reflected during the third round of the championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open tennis 2026
Coco Gauff, of the United States, prepares to serve the ball to Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

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