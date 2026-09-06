Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens, US Open 2026: Japanese Star Osaka Outlasts Belgian Opponent In Thrilling Three-Set Battle

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Japanese star Naomi Osaka outlasted No. 23 seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a gripping, late-night thriller at Louis Armstrong Stadium to reach the US Open fourth round. After splitting the opening two sets, Osaka fell into tactical battles during a tense decider. Adapting her approach by lengthening rallies and mixing her pace, the two-time champion clawed through the pressure. Securing a crucial late break, Osaka closed out the grueling contest after nearly three hours to advance.

image Prefer on Google
Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens US Open 2026 third round match highlights
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, acknowledges the fans after defeating defeating Elise Mertens, of Belgium, in three sets during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
1/9
Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens US Open 2026 third round
Elise Mertens, right, of Belgium, congratulates Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka won their match in three sets during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
2/9
Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens US Open 2026 third round match highlights
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, celebrates after a point in the third set against Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
3/9
Naomi Osaka US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, prepares to serve to Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
4/9
Elise Mertens US Open 2026 third round
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
5/9
Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens third round US Open 2026
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
6/9
Naomi Osaka US Open 2026 highlights
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during the third set in their match in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
7/9
Elise Mertens US Open 2026 highlights
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, celebrates winning the second set against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
8/9
Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens US Open 2026 third round match highlights-
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
9/9
Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, tosses the ball to serve to Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories