Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens, US Open 2026: Japanese Star Osaka Outlasts Belgian Opponent In Thrilling Three-Set Battle
Japanese star Naomi Osaka outlasted No. 23 seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a gripping, late-night thriller at Louis Armstrong Stadium to reach the US Open fourth round. After splitting the opening two sets, Osaka fell into tactical battles during a tense decider. Adapting her approach by lengthening rallies and mixing her pace, the two-time champion clawed through the pressure. Securing a crucial late break, Osaka closed out the grueling contest after nearly three hours to advance.
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