Iva Jovic Vs Alexandra Eala, US Open 2026: American Teen Outlasts Filipina Star In Epic Three-Set US Open Thriller

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Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen staged one of the greatest comebacks in US Open history, stunning 22nd seed Madison Keys 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the third round. After being thoroughly dismantled in the first set and falling into a seemingly insurmountable 5-0 hole in the decider, Zheng saved a match point and capitalized on mounting nerves from Keys. Winning seven consecutive games, the qualifier completed a miraculous escape to reach the fourth round.

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Iva Jovic Vs Alexandra Eala US Open 2026 third round match highlights
Iva Jovic, left, of the United States, embraces Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, after Jovic won in three sets in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alex Eala vs Iva Jovic third round match US Open 2026 womens singles round
Iva Jovic, of the United States, acknowledges the fans after defeating Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, in three sets in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Iva Jovic Alexandra Eala Arthur Ashe Stadium
Iva Jovic, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, in three sets in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Iva Jovic vs Alexandra Eala US Open 2026
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, acknowledges the fans after losing in three sets to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Iva Jovic defeats Alex Eala US Open 2026 pictures
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, stretches out to hit a return in the third set to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open 2026 highlights Jovic vs Eala photo gallery
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, celebrates after a point against Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Iva Jovic American tennis player 18 years old
Iva Jovic, of the United States, hits a return in the third set to Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Jovic vs Eala head to head score 7-5 3-6 7-5
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, keeps her eyes not he ball as she hits a return to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Iva Jovic US Open 2026
Iva Jovic, of the United States, serves in the third set to Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexandra Eala US Open 2026
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, hits a return to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

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