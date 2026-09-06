Iva Jovic Vs Alexandra Eala, US Open 2026: American Teen Outlasts Filipina Star In Epic Three-Set US Open Thriller
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen staged one of the greatest comebacks in US Open history, stunning 22nd seed Madison Keys 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the third round. After being thoroughly dismantled in the first set and falling into a seemingly insurmountable 5-0 hole in the decider, Zheng saved a match point and capitalized on mounting nerves from Keys. Winning seven consecutive games, the qualifier completed a miraculous escape to reach the fourth round.
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys, US Open 2026: Chinese Qualifier Pulls Off Miraculous Comeback To Stun American
Coco Gauff Vs Cristina Bucsa, US Open 2026: American Star Powers Past Spanish Opponent In Straight Sets
Naomi Osaka Vs Elise Mertens, US Open 2026: Japanese Star Osaka Outlasts Belgian Opponent In Thrilling Three-Set Battle
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