India Vs West Indies: 3 Players Who Deserved A Place In IND’s ODI Squad

Mohammed Shami’s ODI experience and 206 wickets make his omission notable
Ishan Kishan’s strong ODI record and recent hundred strengthen his case
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s IPL form and proven swing-bowling experience make him a notable omission
India announced its 15-member ODI squad for the three-match home series against West Indies on September 16, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain and KL Rahul named vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return, while newcomers Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir receive maiden ODI call-ups.
However, three experienced names, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, miss out. Ishan is part of India’s Asian Games-bound group, which explains his ODI absence, while Shami and Bhuvneshwar were overlooked despite their experience and recent performances.
3 Players Who Deserved a Place in India’s ODI Squad
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami's absence is notable given his enormous ODI experience and proven record in 50-over cricket. The 36-year-old has played 108 ODIs and taken 206 wickets at an average of 24.05, including six five-wicket hauls.
His most recent ODI appearance came against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he remained an important part of India's bowling attack. Shami has also continued playing competitive cricket, featuring in the 2025-26 domestic season and the 2026 IPL. He took 37 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy and 12 wickets in IPL 2026.
While his recent international absence and fitness history are relevant to selection, his experience could have offered India another proven option ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan's exclusion from the ODI squad is largely explained by his Asian Games commitment, with the wicketkeeper-batter included in India's updated squad for the Games. Still, his recent ODI numbers make his omission from the West Indies group noteworthy.
Kishan has played 32 ODIs, scoring 1,107 runs at an average of 42.58, with two centuries and seven fifties. More importantly, he produced a spectacular 125 off 79 balls against Afghanistan in June 2026, following a 34 off 22 in the same series.
His ability to open or bat in the middle order, combined with wicketkeeping skills, gives him tactical flexibility. He also recently scored 42 and 38* against Afghanistan in T20Is, showing that his batting form remains strong.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's case is built around experience, swing bowling and his impressive recent franchise performances. The veteran pacer has 121 ODIs and 141 wickets to his name, with a best of 5/42 and an economy rate of 5.08.
Although his last ODI appearance came in 2022, Bhuvneshwar has remained active in domestic and franchise cricket. He played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, taking 28 wickets in 21 matches, including 2/29 in the final against Gujarat Titans.
He also claimed wickets in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League in August. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had publicly backed Bhuvneshwar's possible return to the national setup, citing his recent IPL performances and experience.