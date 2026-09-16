India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In New Delhi?

India will take on Afghanistan in the last of the three-match T20I series on Thursday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch strongly favours chasing teams, with elevent out of sixteen previous T20Is won by sides bowling first
Weather forecasts indicate a 65 per cent chance of precipitation and potential rain interruptions
India open their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India will be the away team despite playing in home conditions, which adds an unusual twist to the contest.
The two sides recently met in a one-off Test and three ODIs, all won by India. That gives Afghanistan a chance to hit back in the shortest format in familiar conditions. India have also named a full-strength squad for the T20Is and will look to carry forward the momentum from their series win in Zimbabwe, where they beat the hosts.
Delhi Pitch Report
The numbers point to a chasing ground. Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted 14 T20Is. Teams batting first have won five and teams bowling first have won nine. There have been no ties or no results.
The average first-innings score at the venue is 166. The average second-innings score is 155 and the run rate stands at 8.16 an over. Pacers have taken 48% of the wickets while spinners account for 52%.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch for the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will favour the batters. Eleven of the 16 T20Is here have been won by the team batting second, which suggests the surface has tended to improve as the game goes on.
Recent domestic evidence also matters. During IPL 2026, the Delhi surface produced high scores and often suited batters. Several 200-plus totals were crossed with ease and the short square boundaries helped power-hitters target the shorter side.
There is another layer. During the T20 World Cup, the pitch was seen slowing down as the match wore on, which brought spinners into play in the second innings. Recent rain in Delhi could leave some moisture in the surface and offer pacers help in the first six overs before the ball gets older.
Weather And Toss
Rain and thunderstorms loom over Delhi ahead of the contest, with Thursday's forecast pointing to a 65% chance of precipitation during the day alongside scattered thunderstorms, and temperatures expected to range between a high of 30°C and a low of 24°C.
With a notable probability of rain during daytime hours, ground staff will need to stay alert for potential disruptions, though conditions are projected to turn mostly cloudy with the precipitation chance dropping to 10% by night.
India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 12
India Won - 11
Afghanistan Won - 0
No Result - 1
India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
Fans in India can stream the India-Afghanistan T20I series live on the Fancode app and Sony Sports Network.