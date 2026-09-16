Pakistan Asks AHF To Move 2026 Asian Champions Trophy Out Of India, Seeks Neutral Venue

Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to shift the 2026 Men's Asian Champions Trophy from India
PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani cited the sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions
The federation clarified that Pakistan is not withdrawing from the tournament and remains willing to play against India
Pakistan want their hockey matches shifted away from India. The national board has petitioned the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy or stage its fixtures at a neutral location, citing the "sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions" across the border, Hindustan Times reported. Pakistan Hockey Federation president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani confirmed the formal request in an official release.
Wani made clear that Pakistan are not pulling out of the tournament. The federation remains willing to take part and play India, but does not want its team to play in India under the present circumstances.
“The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 tournament or shift all of Pakistan's matches to a neutral venue,” Wani said. “This decision has been made in light of the current sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions between Pakistan and India, ensuring a safe, dignified, and conducive environment for our national players and officials.”
Tournament Schedule
The development comes just days after Punjab was confirmed as host. The tournament is scheduled from October 27 to November 5, 2026.
Jalandhar is due to host the league phase. Mohali is set to stage the semi-finals and final.
The India-Pakistan match is fixed for November 1 in Jalandhar. The date coincides with Punjab Day.
PHF Stance Clarified
Pakistan are not withdrawing. The PHF has stopped short of refusing to play India or walking away from the event.
“Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the global promotion of hockey. We are prepared to play against all FIH member nations, including India, and stand firmly by the principle of keeping sports separate from politics,” Wani said.
“We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will favorably consider our honorable proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation,” he said.
Field And Precedent
The tournament is currently scheduled to feature defending champions India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea.
Pakistan’s request has now cast doubt over the India-Pakistan clash unless the PHF and AHF reach an arrangement that both sides accept. The AHF has yet to publicly announce whether it will agree to Pakistan’s latest request.
The issue has a recent precedent. Pakistan withdrew from the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai in 2025, and Oman were subsequently added to the tournament in their place.