AC Milan Vs Benfica, Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League: Preview, When And Where to Watch

AC Milan, 6th in Serie A Will Host Benfica, 2nd in Primeira Liga tonight at San Siro for UEFA Europa League Match
Both team are undefeated in their domestic campaign
Milan have never lost to Benfica in a major European match in their previous six meeting
Following the return of the UEFA Champions League last week, the UEFA Europa League is also back, with matches starting tonight. Even though it’s not UCL, UEL does offer some great fixtures between some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Tonight is one such fixture between two heavyweight clubs that once dominated Europe. Italian Giants, AC Milan take on Benfica as they begin their European campaign.
AC Milan missed out on Champions League Football on the last day of the 2025-26 Serie A season, losing on the final day to Cagliari and finishing 5th in the process. The Italian league gets only four spots in the UCL, and the final spot went to surprise package Como. Milan also failed to qualify for Champions League even during the 2024-25 Serie A season.
However, the Rossoneri have started the season undefeated under the new manager, Ruben Amorim. They are currently sixth in the league and came back from two goals down last weekend against Lazio to tie the game and earn a point.
Unlike Milan, Benfica played in the UCL last season, earning a playoff spot after dramatically finishing 24th in the League Phase. They, however, failed to make it to the Round of 16, losing to Real Madrid over two legs. Like their tonight’s opponent, the Glorioso too are undefeated in the Primeira Liga, with five wins and one draw under the new manager Marco Silva.
Milan have never lost to Benfica in a major European match in their previous six meeting, winning four and drawing two. However, the two teams haven’t met each other in Europe since 2007, when they drew 1-1 in the UCL group stages.
All You Need to Know About the UEFA Europa League Clash Tie Between AC Milan and Benfica.
When and Where Will the UEFA Europa League Match Between AC Milan and Benfica Take Place?
The Europa League encounter between Milan and Benfica will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, popularly known as San Siro, in Milan on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast AC Milan Vs Benfica UEFA Europa League Match?
The Europa League tie between the the Rossoneri and the Glorioso will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How can Fans Watch AC Milan Vs Benfica Online in India?
The UEL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.
AC Milan Vs Benfica Predicted Lineup
AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan (Goalkeeper) (Captain), Strahinja Pavlović, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila, Pervis Estupiñán, Adrien Rabiot, Luka Modrić, Samuel Chukwueze, Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Gonçalo Ramos. Manager: Ruben Amorim
Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares (Goalkeeper), Daniel Banjaqui, Tomás Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Samuel Dahl, Enzo Barrenechea, Leandro Barreiro, Rafa Silva, Gianluca Prestianni, Andreas Schjelderup, Vangelis Pavlidis. Manager: Marco Silva