AC Milan Vs Benfica, Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League: Preview, When And Where to Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

AC Milan will open their Europa League campaign at San Siro against Portuguese giants, Benfica.Milan have never lost to Benfica in a major European match in their previous six meeting

image Prefer on Google
AC Milan in Europa League 2025-26
Europa League Play-Off First Leg: AC Milan vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Summary of this article

  • AC Milan, 6th in Serie A Will Host Benfica, 2nd in Primeira Liga tonight at San Siro for UEFA Europa League Match

  • Both team are undefeated in their domestic campaign

  • Milan have never lost to Benfica in a major European match in their previous six meeting

Following the return of the UEFA Champions League last week, the UEFA Europa League is also back, with matches starting tonight. Even though it’s not UCL, UEL does offer some great fixtures between some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Tonight is one such fixture between two heavyweight clubs that once dominated Europe. Italian Giants, AC Milan take on Benfica as they begin their European campaign.

AC Milan missed out on Champions League Football on the last day of the 2025-26 Serie A season, losing on the final day to Cagliari and finishing 5th in the process. The Italian league gets only four spots in the UCL, and the final spot went to surprise package Como. Milan also failed to qualify for Champions League even during the 2024-25 Serie A season.

However, the Rossoneri have started the season undefeated under the new manager, Ruben Amorim. They are currently sixth in the league and came back from two goals down last weekend against Lazio to tie the game and earn a point.

Related Content
Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny, down, celebrates with Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani after scoring his sides fifth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior falls next to Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck and Benjamin Pavard during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Real Madrid players during a practice session ahead of their UCL fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday. - Photo: X | Real Madrid CF
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. - Alberto Saiz/AP Photo

Unlike Milan, Benfica played in the UCL last season, earning a playoff spot after dramatically finishing 24th in the League Phase. They, however, failed to make it to the Round of 16, losing to Real Madrid over two legs. Like their tonight’s opponent, the Glorioso too are undefeated in the Primeira Liga, with five wins and one draw under the new manager Marco Silva.

Milan have never lost to Benfica in a major European match in their previous six meeting, winning four and drawing two. However, the two teams haven’t met each other in Europe since 2007, when they drew 1-1 in the UCL group stages.

Argentina players toss teammate Lionel Messi (10) into the air as they celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. - (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
One Last Dance? Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Chapter Has One More Twist Before The Curtain Falls

By Outlook Sports Desk

All You Need to Know About the UEFA Europa League Clash Tie Between AC Milan and Benfica.

When and Where Will the UEFA Europa League Match Between AC Milan and Benfica Take Place?

The Europa League encounter between Milan and Benfica will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, popularly known as San Siro, in Milan on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast AC Milan Vs Benfica UEFA Europa League Match?

The Europa League tie between the the Rossoneri and the Glorioso will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can Fans Watch AC Milan Vs Benfica Online in India?

The UEL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

AC Milan Vs Benfica Predicted Lineup

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan (Goalkeeper) (Captain), Strahinja Pavlović, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila, Pervis Estupiñán, Adrien Rabiot, Luka Modrić, Samuel Chukwueze, Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Gonçalo Ramos. Manager: Ruben Amorim

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares (Goalkeeper), Daniel Banjaqui, Tomás Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Samuel Dahl, Enzo Barrenechea, Leandro Barreiro, Rafa Silva, Gianluca Prestianni, Andreas Schjelderup, Vangelis Pavlidis. Manager: Marco Silva

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories