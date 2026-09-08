Real Madrid Vs Inter-Milan Champions League Group Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Real Madrid host Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu as both sides begin their 2026/27 Champions League campaigns. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, kick-off time, TV channel and online streaming details.

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Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid will look to start their Champions League campaign with a win against Inter Milan on Wednesday (September 9).

  • In their 13 previous meetings, Real Madrid have won seven, while Inter Milan have won five, with one match ending in a draw.

  • Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior will lead Real Madrid’s attack, while Inter will rely on Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram and Nicolò Barella.

The UEFA Champions League is set to begin its 2026/27 campaign with two European giants, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, facing off at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday. Both sides head into the opening fixture with promising starts to their domestic campaigns.

Real Madrid are currently third in La Liga after four matches, with three wins and one defeat. They have scored 10 goals and conceded three. Their latest outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Real Betis, their first setback of the season.

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Inter Milan, meanwhile, sit at the top of Serie A with a perfect record from their opening three matches. They have collected nine points, including a 3-2 comeback victory over Napoli in their latest league game.

Real Madrid have the edge in their previous meetings with Inter Milan. In their 13 previous encounters, Madrid have won seven, while Inter have five victories and one match has ended in a draw.

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The two sides will now turn their attention to Europe as they look to begin their Champions League campaign with a victory.

All You Need To Know About Real Madrid Vs Inter-Milan League Match

Led by key players such as Lautaro Martínez, Nicolò Barella and Alessandro Bastoni, Inter Milan are expected to provide a strong challenge to the hosts. However, Real Madrid, featuring stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, will be looking to make their quality count on home soil.

Both sides enter the new Champions League campaign with revamped squads. Real Madrid have added Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espí, while Inter Milan have strengthened their squad with John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Djed Spence, Ivan Provedel, Aleksandar Stanković, Curtis Jones and Francesco Pio Esposito.

José Mourinho’s Real Madrid will look to begin their European campaign with a victory at home, while Inter Milan will aim to spoil the hosts’ return to Champions League action.

When And Where Will The Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan League Match Take Place?

The league match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid on Sept 9, Wednesday.

What Time Will The Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan League Match Begin?

The league match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan League Match?

The league match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network including Sony Sports 1, 2, 3 and 5 in India.

How Can Fans Watch The Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan League Match Online In India?

The league match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be streamed live in India on the Sony Liv 12:30 am onwards.

Predicted Squads:

Real Madrid predicted XI (Manager: José Mourinho): Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Yan Diomande, Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé. Captain: Kylian Mbappé.

Inter Milan predicted XI (Manager: Cristian Chivu): Josep Martínez, Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni, Andy Diouf, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Piotr Zieliński, Carlos Augusto, Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram. Captain: Lautaro Martínez.

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