Real Madrid Vs Malaga Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Real Madrid aim to maintain their 100 percent win record under Jose Mourinho during Sunday's LaLiga clash against Malaga
Los Blancos opened their 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol followed by a commanding 4-1 triumph against Real Sociedad
Newly promoted Malaga, managed by Juan Funes, have collected just one point from their opening two fixtures
Real Madrid head into Sunday’s matchday three clash with Malaga chasing a third straight league win under Jose Mourinho, and a full nine points from nine in the 2026-27 LaLiga season.
Mourinho’s second spell at the Bernabeu, sportpesa.com reports, has started well. Madrid have won their first two games and sit second in La Liga. Newly promoted Malaga now travel to the Santiago Bernabeu with Juan Funes’s side still searching for a first win back in the top flight.
The gap in form is already clear. Madrid have shown attacking edge and early title intent, while Malaga have found the step up difficult and now face their toughest test yet against a home side that has been hard to stop.
All You Need To Know About Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27
Madrid began their campaign with a 2-1 win away at Espanyol. Jude Bellingham struck first before Carlos Espi came off the bench to score a 90th-minute winner.
They followed that with a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad. Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick and Vinicius Junior also scored as Madrid looked far sharper in attack.
That early form matters. Real Madrid last won La Liga in the 2023-24 season and they are pushing to take back the title this year. The Bernabeu has also remained a difficult ground for visiting teams, with Madrid suffering only one home league defeat in 2026 so far.
Malaga have had a hard start. They lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on the opening day and then drew 1-1 with Deportivo La Coruna in matchday two.
That Deportivo game carried extra meaning. Malaga and Deportivo were both relegated from La Liga in 2018, so their first top-flight meeting after returning was a sentimental reunion for both sets of supporters.
Funes guided Malaga back through the Segunda Division playoffs last season. They finished fourth and then beat Almeria over two legs. The first leg ended 0-0 at home. Malaga then won the second leg 2-1 away to seal a return to the top flight after eight years away.
The recent record strongly favours Madrid. Real Madrid have won four of the last five meetings between the sides and the other game ended in a draw.
Malaga have not beaten Madrid in their last 11 encounters. That run includes nine defeats and two draws. The last meeting came in April 2018. Malaga lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid in that La Liga contest.
Mbappe leads the main threat again after his hat-trick against Real Sociedad. He is expected to start on Sunday and lead the line for Madrid once more.
Rodrygo is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury. Ferland Mendy is close to returning from a ligament problem. Eder Militao has resumed training after a severe hamstring injury and is targeting a comeback after the upcoming international break.
More players remain out. Raul Asencio is unavailable with shin complaints, Thiago Pitarch has knee complaints and Endrick is out with a muscle problem. Aurelien Tchouameni is also sidelined by a muscle injury and is not expected back until early September.
Malaga also have injury issues. Adriano Nino remains out with a thigh injury, while Diego Murillo is still recovering from a cruciate ligament problem.
Their problems do not end there. Fernando Calero has a broken rib. Moussa Diarra is out with a soleus injury in his right leg. Aaron Ochoa is set to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, which will rule him out for a significant period.
Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Silva, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe
Malaga possible starting lineup: Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Lorenzo, Merino; Cruz, Dotor, Munoz; Chupe
When And Where Will The Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27 Match Take Place?
Real Madrid will host Malaga at the There is no live television broadcast available for the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 across any TV channels in India.Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain on August 30, Sunday.
What Time Will The Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27 Match Begin?
The Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026 Match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel Will Telecast The Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27 Match?
There is no live television broadcast available for the Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27 across any TV channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Real Madrid Vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27 Match Online In India?
Fans in India can stream all the La Liga 2026-27 matches live on the FanCode app and website.