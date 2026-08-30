India Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Women In Blue Enter The Contest With Poor Run Of Form

Despite walking into the tournament with the favourites tag, India's recent T20I form tells a much more concerning story. With only seven wins from 16 matches in 2026—highlighted by an early group-stage exit at the Women’s T20 World Cup—the shortest format remains a glaring blind spot for a side otherwise finding success in ODIs and Tests. These vulnerabilities are far from isolated. Mirroring their 2026 woes, India suffered a group-stage elimination at the 2024 T20 World Cup and stumbled against Sri Lanka in the final of that year's Women’s Asia Cup. While head coach Amol Muzumdar insists the squad is "hungry to win some tournaments," Harmanpreet Kaur and her team face a steep uphill battle with major question marks hanging over their T20 blueprint, especially with the Asian Games fast approaching.