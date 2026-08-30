India Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Women In Blue Enter The Contest With Poor Run Of Form

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India Vs Thailand LIVE Score Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the IND-W vs THA-W Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

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India Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Womens Asia Cup 2026
Smriti Mandhana to be in action for Team India against Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. BCCIWomen/X
Welcome to the live coverage of the India Women vs Thailand Women Asia cup 2026 match. Defending champions India kick off their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the formidable Indian side features a star-studded lineup including Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Deepti Sharma, entering the match as heavy favorites. Thailand, meanwhile, look to build momentum after a hard-fought opening win against Hong Kong. Relying on experienced campaigners like Naruemol Chaiwai and Natthakan Chantham, Thailand will need disciplined bowling and sharp fielding to counter India's aggressive batting depth. Expect India to dictate terms under the Dubai lights, while Thailand aims to put up a resilient fight. Get IND-W vs THA-W match live updates with us.
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India Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: IND-W's Poor Form

Despite walking into the tournament with the favourites tag, India's recent T20I form tells a much more concerning story. With only seven wins from 16 matches in 2026—highlighted by an early group-stage exit at the Women’s T20 World Cup—the shortest format remains a glaring blind spot for a side otherwise finding success in ODIs and Tests. These vulnerabilities are far from isolated. Mirroring their 2026 woes, India suffered a group-stage elimination at the 2024 T20 World Cup and stumbled against Sri Lanka in the final of that year's Women’s Asia Cup. While head coach Amol Muzumdar insists the squad is "hungry to win some tournaments," Harmanpreet Kaur and her team face a steep uphill battle with major question marks hanging over their T20 blueprint, especially with the Asian Games fast approaching.

India Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog -- India vs Thailand Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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