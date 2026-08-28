India 1-0 Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Shown Yellow Card

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Sees Bizarre Yellow Card
India has been hit with a major penalty after inadvertently having 12 players on the pitch, resulting in captain Harmanpreet Singh receiving a yellow card and being forced to serve a five-minute suspension on the sidelines.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: IND Create Opening Chance
India shifts the point of attack to the left flank, where midfielder Manpreet Singh stretches to trap a difficult ball. Although the sequence successfully carries play into the circle, it ultimately yields no result. At the other end, a Belgian forward drives down the left side into the Indian D before going down to the turf.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Action Underway
The first quarter is underway in Wavre, where a chilly matchday atmosphere is tempered by brief spells of sunshine ahead of the pushback. Despite this fixture being limited to the seventh-eighth place classification, energetic home supporters have turned out in full voice, determined to rally behind their squad and avoid an eighth-place finish in a home World Cup.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet's Side Had An Up And Down Campaign So Far
Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team initially secured a strong start by finishing in the top two of their group stage. However, consecutive second-round defeats to Argentina and the Netherlands derailed their campaign, leaving the squad to fight for a maximum finish of seventh place.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Check BEL's Starting XI
Arthur van Doren (c), Arno van Dessel, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Maxime van Oost, Alexander Hendrickx, Hugo Labouchere, Vincent Vanasch, Arthur de Sloover, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Nelson Onana
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Check IND's Starting XI
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Indian viewers can catch the India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup clash live on Star Sports, which holds the tournament’s television rights in India. The match will be available across the network’s SD and HD channels. For fans preferring digital coverage, the game will be streamed live on JioHotstar, allowing viewers to follow the action on the go. The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup is being broadcast in India through JioStar’s Star Sports network and JioHotstar platform.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Stats
Historically, the head-to-head matchup heavily favors the European side. Across 37 previous encounters between the two teams, India has secured 9 wins, while Belgium has proven to be the dominant force with 22 victories. Over the course of these fixtures, India has scored 72 goals against Belgium's 91.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog -- India vs Belgium second round match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Stay tuned for live updates.