India 1-0 Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Shown Yellow Card

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score Updates, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: India will battle for the 7th position against Belgium in the classification encounter at Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Belgium FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match. India take on co-hosts Belgium in the FIH Hockey World Cup 7th-8th place classification match in Wavre on Friday, eager to wrap up a challenging campaign on a high note. Missing out on the semi-finals after Pool E defeats against the Netherlands and Argentina left Craig Fulton's squad searching for answers, making this final fixture a vital test of character and resilience. Chief coach Craig Fulton has stressed the need for strict tactical discipline against a Belgian side that boasts a well-drilled structure on home soil. While captain Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty-corner prowess remains a primary weapon, India must tighten the links between defence, midfield, and attack, minimizing cheap turnovers and boosting open-play conversion. Securing a seventh-place finish would provide much-needed momentum and restore confidence as the team immediately shifts its focus toward the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. Get India vs Belgium match hockey live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2026, 10:11:45 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Sees Bizarre Yellow Card India has been hit with a major penalty after inadvertently having 12 players on the pitch, resulting in captain Harmanpreet Singh receiving a yellow card and being forced to serve a five-minute suspension on the sidelines.

28 Aug 2026, 10:03:15 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: IND Create Opening Chance India shifts the point of attack to the left flank, where midfielder Manpreet Singh stretches to trap a difficult ball. Although the sequence successfully carries play into the circle, it ultimately yields no result. At the other end, a Belgian forward drives down the left side into the Indian D before going down to the turf.

28 Aug 2026, 09:59:01 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Action Underway The first quarter is underway in Wavre, where a chilly matchday atmosphere is tempered by brief spells of sunshine ahead of the pushback. Despite this fixture being limited to the seventh-eighth place classification, energetic home supporters have turned out in full voice, determined to rally behind their squad and avoid an eighth-place finish in a home World Cup.

28 Aug 2026, 09:41:35 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet's Side Had An Up And Down Campaign So Far Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team initially secured a strong start by finishing in the top two of their group stage. However, consecutive second-round defeats to Argentina and the Netherlands derailed their campaign, leaving the squad to fight for a maximum finish of seventh place.

28 Aug 2026, 09:29:20 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Check BEL's Starting XI Arthur van Doren (c), Arno van Dessel, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Maxime van Oost, Alexander Hendrickx, Hugo Labouchere, Vincent Vanasch, Arthur de Sloover, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Nelson Onana

28 Aug 2026, 09:28:44 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Check IND's Starting XI Your Starting XI is here. 🇮🇳🔥



The Indian Men’s Team names its Starting XI for the last game of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, as they take on tournament co-hosts Belgium in the 7th/8th place clash. 🏑



Let’s back the boys all the way! 🇮🇳💪#HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/Bg6hK2ZRAV — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 28, 2026

28 Aug 2026, 09:22:42 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details Indian viewers can catch the India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup clash live on Star Sports, which holds the tournament’s television rights in India. The match will be available across the network’s SD and HD channels. For fans preferring digital coverage, the game will be streamed live on JioHotstar, allowing viewers to follow the action on the go. The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup is being broadcast in India through JioStar’s Star Sports network and JioHotstar platform.

28 Aug 2026, 09:16:02 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Stats Historically, the head-to-head matchup heavily favors the European side. Across 37 previous encounters between the two teams, India has secured 9 wins, while Belgium has proven to be the dominant force with 22 victories. Over the course of these fixtures, India has scored 72 goals against Belgium's 91.