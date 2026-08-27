FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Navneet Kaur Brace Powers India To Historic Fifth-Place Finish

Germany entered the classification fixture with a psychological advantage, having defeated the Indian side in two pre-tournament practice matches. The first quarter remained tense and scoreless as both sides tested each other's defence. In the fifth minute, Navneet passed to Salima, but the German goalkeeper blocked the attempt; Salima appealed for a penalty corner, which the umpire ignored. In the ninth minute, Emma Davidsmeyer pushed forward but lost control of the ball. Just before the first quarter concluded, Shilpi Dabas passed to Neha, who subsequently lost the ball.