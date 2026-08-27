FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Navneet Kaur Brace Powers India To Historic Fifth-Place Finish

India defeated Germany 3-1 to secure fifth place at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, marking their best tournament finish in 52 years
Forward Navneet Kaur scored a brilliant quick-fire brace in the 44th and 47th minutes after Ishika broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute
The historic victory provides a massive confidence boost for coach Sjoerd Marijne's squad ahead of the Asian Games
India outclassed Germany 3-1 on Thursday, 27 August 2026 to secure fifth place at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. This result marks the team's best performance in 52 years, matching their historic fourth-place finish at the inaugural 1974 tournament under captain Ajinder Kaur.
A strong attacking display in the final quarter powered the victory, with India scoring three goals in the final 17 minutes. Ishika opened the scoring in the 43rd minute. Navneet Kaur followed with a quick brace, striking in the 44th and 47th minutes. Germany responded late when Lynn Krings scored in the 59th minute.
Securing fifth place carries added significance for the Indian squad. The team feature 11 players making their World Cup debut.
A Remarkable Tournament Run
Ninth-ranked India enjoyed an exceptionally strong campaign, suffering only one defeat throughout the competition. That solitary 0-2 loss came against the Netherlands, the tournament hosts and reigning Olympic champions.
Before the classification match, India recorded a 2-2 draw with Olympic silver medalist China and trounced South Africa 6-1. The team also played out a draw against England. A 0-0 stalemate against Australia during the second round's final match ultimately eliminated the squad from the semifinals.
This dominant run serves as a massive confidence booster heading into the upcoming Asian Games. Coach Sjoerd Marijne, who previously led the team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, celebrated ecstatically at the final whistle.
Scoreless First Half Battle
Germany entered the classification fixture with a psychological advantage, having defeated the Indian side in two pre-tournament practice matches. The first quarter remained tense and scoreless as both sides tested each other's defence. In the fifth minute, Navneet passed to Salima, but the German goalkeeper blocked the attempt; Salima appealed for a penalty corner, which the umpire ignored. In the ninth minute, Emma Davidsmeyer pushed forward but lost control of the ball. Just before the first quarter concluded, Shilpi Dabas passed to Neha, who subsequently lost the ball.
In the 15th minute, Germany won their first penalty corner after Ishika obstructed Emma Davidsmeyer. India challenged the call but lost their video referral. Indian goalkeeper Bichoo Devi maintained the deadlock, brilliantly saving Lilly Stoffelsma's drag-flick. Germany received a second consecutive penalty corner after a rusher ran early, though they could not score from the variation.
India created substantial chances during the second quarter. In the fourth minute of the period, Lalremsiami missed a golden opportunity when she shot wide following a slick passing sequence from Deepika and Navneet. Germany earned their third penalty corner in that same minute, but the push lacked power.
In the 22nd minute, German goalkeeper Finja Starck blocked a direct shot from Navneet. Salima attempted to convert the rebound, but the German defence thwarted her, keeping the game goalless at halftime.
Late Blitz Seals Victory
The match tempo shifted dramatically after halftime. Ishika pushed forward solo down the right side in the 35th minute but lost control near the circle. In the 38th minute, midfielder Jyoti twisted her knee. A physiotherapist assisted her off the field.
Ishika finally broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute. Receiving a pass from Neha, she executed a reverse hit that looped over the German goalkeeper. Navneet Kaur immediately doubled the advantage in the 44th minute. A defender obstructed her to concede a penalty corner. Her slap shot deflected off a defender's leg to yield another penalty corner, from which she fired a touch-and-slap shot into the net.
Navneet struck again in the 47th minute to make it 3-0. She dribbled past multiple German defenders and the goalkeeper before finishing directly.
Germany earned six penalty corners over the match but struggled heavily against goalkeeper Savita Punia. After conceding three times, Germany earned a penalty corner in the 48th minute but failed to convert, and another opportunity was also wasted. Lynn Krings eventually managed a consolation goal for Germany in the 59th minute.