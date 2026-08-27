UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw: Opponents, Home And Away Fixtures Of Top Ten Teams - All You Need To Know

Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Real Madrid headline a blockbuster group of European elites navigating home-and-away league phase clashes
Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Atlético Madrid face high-stakes schedules
Inter Milan rounds out the top ten contenders with a tactically rich fixture list designed to test their mettle against diverse European styles
UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase draw has delivered an extraordinary slate of fixtures under the 36-team single-league format, where every club plays eight matches—alternating strictly between home and away.
Gone are the days of traditional four-team group stages; instead, the entire competition is unified into one massive league table where every participating club plays eight matches against eight different opponents—four at home and four away—with fixtures alternating strictly between home comforts and daunting European travels.
This modernized Swiss-model system ensures higher-stakes matchups right from the opening matchday, eliminating dead rubbers and forcing elite clubs to navigate a diverse spectrum of tactical styles, hostile away atmospheres, and heavy-duty fixture congestion.
At the conclusion of the league phase, the top eight sides in the unified standings secure automatic, stress-free qualification directly into the last 16, while teams finishing from 9th to 24th must slug it out in a tense two-legged knockout playoff round to keep their European dreams alive, leaving the bottom 12 clubs eliminated entirely.
Manchester City
Manchester City face a fascinating and demanding sequence that strictly alternates between home comforts and tricky European travels. Enzo Maresca's side opens their campaign at home against Paris Saint-Germain before a daunting trip to face Barcelona.
They then return to the Etihad to host Sporting CP before heading to Porto. The middle stretch brings Napoli to Manchester ahead of a visit to Leipzig, and they wrap up the league phase by hosting AEK Athens before finishing on the road at Lens.
Home Matches: Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Napoli, AEK Athens
Away Matches: Barcelona, Porto, Leipzig, Lens
PSG
Paris Saint-Germain navigates a heavyweight-laden path that requires immediate focus right from matchday one. The defending champions begin their title defense at home against Aston Villa, before traveling to Manchester to face Manchester City.
They return to Paris to host Roma, then travel to Birmingham for a fixture against Aston Villa—followed by welcoming Galatasaray, traveling to Villarreal, hosting Slovan Bratislava, and concluding away against Como.
Home Matches: Aston Villa, Roma, Galatasaray, Slovan Bratislava
Away Matches: Manchester City, Aston Villa, Villarreal, Como
Liverpool
Liverpool enjoys a structured alternating path featuring classic European giants and stubborn tactical units. Andoni Iraola's side kick off at Anfield hosting Atlético Madrid, before heading to Italy to face Inter Milan.
They return home to welcome Porto, travel to Belgium to play Club Brugge, host Villarreal at Anfield, travel to Turkey to face Fenerbahce, host Lens on Merseyside, and finish their league phase away against LASK.
Home Matches: Atlético Madrid, Porto, Villarreal, Lens
Away Matches: Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, LASK
Arsenal
Arsenal have been handed a blockbuster docket of fixtures that pairs glamour home ties with grueling away nights. Mikel Arteta’s side starts with a marquee home clash against Real Madrid, followed by a daunting trip to Munich to face Bayern.
They return to the Emirates to host Borussia Dortmund, travel to Spain to face Real Betis, host Lille, travel to Italy to face Napoli, welcome Azerbaijani side Sabah, and wrap up away against Slavia Prague.
Home Matches: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Sabah
Away Matches: Bayern Munich, Real Betis, Napoli, Slavia Prague
Real Madrid
Real Madrid faces a classic blend of European aristocracy and tricky lower-pot away assignments. Los Blancos begin by hosting Inter Milan, before making the trip to London to face Arsenal.
They return to the Santiago Bernabéu to play PSV Eindhoven, travel to Italy to face Roma, host RB Leipzig, travel to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk, welcome LASK, and conclude their league phase away against AEK Athens.
Home Matches: Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, LASK
Away Matches: Arsenal, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, AEK Athens
Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich heads into the league phase with an intriguing mix of tactical tests across the continent. The German giants start at the Allianz Arena hosting Arsenal, before traveling to Spain to face Atlético Madrid.
They return home to play Real Betis, head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, host Bodo/Glimt, travel to France to face Lille, welcome Slavia Prague, and wrap up their schedule away against Viking.
Home Matches: Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodo/Glimt, Slavia Prague
Away Matches: Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Lille, Viking
Aston Villa
Aston Villa returns to the pinnacle of European football with a fascinating, high-profile fixture list. Unai Emery’s side's campaign features blockbuster home nights against Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahce, and Viking, perfectly interleaved with demanding away trips to Barcelona, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, and Slavia Prague.
Home Matches: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahce, Viking
Away Matches: Barcelona, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Slavia Prague
Manchester United
Manchester United is back in the mix and faces a compelling slate of fixtures blending historic European rivalries with tricky continental away days. United kick off at Old Trafford against Bayern Munich, before traveling to Spain to face Atlético Madrid.
They return home to host Roma, travel to Portugal to play Sporting CP, host RB Leipzig at home, travel to Spain to face Villarreal, welcome Sabah, and finish away against Italian side Como.
Home Matches: Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig, Sabah
Away Matches: Atlético Madrid, Sporting CP, Villarreal, Como
Atletico Madrid
Atlético Madrid gets a typically rugged and uncompromising path through the league phase. Diego Simeone’s side hosts Bayern Munich in a heavyweight opener, travels to Anfield to face Liverpool, returns home to welcome Manchester United, travels to the Netherlands to face PSV, hosts Fenerbahce, travels to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt, hosts Viking, and wraps up away against Stuttgart.
Home Matches: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Fenerbahce, Viking
Away Matches: Liverpool, PSV, Bodo/Glimt, Stuttgart
Inter Milan
Inter Milan enters the league phase with a balanced and tactically rich fixture list designed to test their domestic solidity against varied continental styles.
Their league phase journey kicks off with a heavyweight home clash against Liverpool, followed by a daunting trip to face Real Madrid. They then return to Milan to host Club Brugge, travel to face Borussia Dortmund, welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the San Siro, travel to face Feyenoord, host Stuttgart, and wrap up their schedule away against Slovan Bratislava.
Home Matches: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart
Away Matches: Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava