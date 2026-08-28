Anaya Bangar Hits Back at Marizanne Kapp's 'Absolutely Ridiculous' Comment Over Her WBBL Ambitions

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Transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar has hit back at South African star Marizanne Kapp's criticism of her Women's Big Bash League ambitions in Australia. Cleared for community-level cricket, the 25-year-old urged critics to educate themselves on Cricket Australia's guidelines, while expressing deep disappointment over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's silence regarding her transition

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Anaya Bangar hits back against Marizanne Kapp for her comments. Photo: anayabangar/Instagram)

  • Bangar urged her detractors to educate themselves on transgender participation guidelines

  • The 25-year-old cricketer has been cleared to play community-level cricket in Australia

  • Bangar expressed deep disappointment at the Board of Control for Cricket in India for its complete silence

Transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar, 25, has been cleared to play community-level cricket in Australia. While she is yet to find a team, she aims to perform well enough to secure an opportunity in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) next year.

Her push sparked immediate controversy. South African cricket star Marizanne Kapp publicly criticised Bangar's WBBL ambitions on Friday, posting an Australian media report on Instagram.

Kapp wrote on the social media platform, "Absolutely ridiculous. This should not be allowed"

Educate Yourselves on Guidelines

Bangar rejected the recent criticism. She said her detractors should educate themselves on transgender participation guidelines and maintained her compliance with Cricket Australia's established policies.

Bangar said, "I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia"

Her goal is to play in the WBBL by March next year, provided her testosterone levels remain within Cricket Australia's prescribed limits.

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Shrugging, Bangar added, "If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves"

Silence From the BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained silent. Bangar expressed deep disappointment over the complete lack of response when she reached out to them.

Bangar said, "...it is very disappointing and heartbreaking that I was served with silence"

She urged administrators to establish a formal policy. Bangar said, "I knew that transitioning was going to make me steer away from cricket...I hope that BCCI is open to this and tries to form policies surrounding this topic, since I'm the first case in India"

Bangar offered to join the board's efforts, saying, "I would be happy to be a part of the team and provide my insights and gatherings throughout my whole journey and what would work best for our country and women's sport in the future"

Rollercoaster Personal Journey

Transitioning cost her heavily. The process forced Bangar to temporarily step away from cricket and navigate major changes in her life and family dynamics.

Bangar said, "To be honest, transitioning was always about being happy and comfortable in my own skin. And I had to take the necessary steps during that time in my life to basically give up the sport that I loved. Go through major changes, go through major family dynamic changes and everything...And I couldn't be more grateful for this journey"

Despite the obstacles, she remains optimistic about her return to the pitch. Bangar said, "It's been a rollercoaster, it's been brutal, it's been filled with emotions, but I'm glad I'm on the stepping stone now"

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