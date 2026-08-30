ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dan Lawrence Fifty Puts England In Command On Rain-Hit Day 3
Dan Lawrence’s unbeaten 50 helped England tighten their grip on the second Test against Pakistan as the hosts reached 177/7 at stumps on Day 3, taking their overall lead to 357 runs at Lord’s. Only 24.5 overs were possible on a rain-hit day before bad light ended play, with England resuming on 81/3 after being bowled out for 110 in Pakistan’s first innings. Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan’s resistance with 3/48, but Lawrence countered the testing conditions with an assured knock, while England continued to build an imposing advantage. Pakistan now face a daunting fourth-innings chase, having never scored more than 234 in the fourth innings of a Test against England in England, while the record successful chase at Lord’s remains West Indies’ 344/1.
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