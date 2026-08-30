ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dan Lawrence Fifty Puts England In Command On Rain-Hit Day 3

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Dan Lawrence’s unbeaten 50 helped England tighten their grip on the second Test against Pakistan as the hosts reached 177/7 at stumps on Day 3, taking their overall lead to 357 runs at Lord’s. Only 24.5 overs were possible on a rain-hit day before bad light ended play, with England resuming on 81/3 after being bowled out for 110 in Pakistan’s first innings. Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan’s resistance with 3/48, but Lawrence countered the testing conditions with an assured knock, while England continued to build an imposing advantage. Pakistan now face a daunting fourth-innings chase, having never scored more than 234 in the fourth innings of a Test against England in England, while the record successful chase at Lord’s remains West Indies’ 344/1. 

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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Dan Lawrence
England's Dan Lawrence celebrates his fifty runs on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook is caught out by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test
England's Harry Brook, left, and batting partner Dan Lawrence touch gloves on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Pakistan vs England 2nd Test
The play resumes at the Lord's cricket ground after a rain delay on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Englands Harry Brook ENG vs PAK
England's Harry Brook bats on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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ENG vs PAK: 2nd Test
England's Harry Brook, center, and batting partner Dan Lawrence run between the wickets as Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, right, looks on on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test
Rain interrupts play at the Lord's cricket ground on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test
The ground staff rushes in with the covers as rain interrupts play at the Lord's cricket ground on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket Series
Pakistan's players appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Harry Brook on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Pakistan vs England Test Match
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, center with his back to the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Emilio Gay, right, on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match
Ground staff wipe off water collected on a protective cover on the playing surface at the Lord's cricket ground as play gets delayed by rain on day three of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

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