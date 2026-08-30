Writing A Love Letter To Tennis: Roger Federer, Mary Carillo Celebrate Hall Of Fame Induction

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 August 2026 1:37 pm

The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 induction in Newport was an emotional celebration of tennis, with Mary Carillo and Roger Federer offering two very different but equally memorable speeches. Carillo brought her trademark wit, energy and storytelling to the occasion, reflecting on her remarkable journey as a player, journalist and broadcaster, while Federer delivered a deeply personal and tearful tribute to his family, friends, rivals and the sport that shaped his life. Together, the two legends captured the joy, passion and human emotion at the heart of tennis.