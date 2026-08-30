Writing A Love Letter To Tennis: Roger Federer, Mary Carillo Celebrate Hall Of Fame Induction

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The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 induction in Newport was an emotional celebration of tennis, with Mary Carillo and Roger Federer offering two very different but equally memorable speeches. Carillo brought her trademark wit, energy and storytelling to the occasion, reflecting on her remarkable journey as a player, journalist and broadcaster, while Federer delivered a deeply personal and tearful tribute to his family, friends, rivals and the sport that shaped his life. Together, the two legends captured the joy, passion and human emotion at the heart of tennis.

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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer, Mary Carillo
Roger Federer embraces Mary Carillo, who was honored as a broadcast contributor, during the induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer kisses his trophy during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer flashes a thumbs-up during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer thanks the audience during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer tries to hold back his tears during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer acknowledges fans during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer thanks the audience during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer wipes away tears, as his wife Mirka looks on, during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer is embraced by his wife Mirka during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Tennis Hall of Fame Roger Federer
Roger Federer embraces his wife Mirka during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

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