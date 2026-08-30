Mirka Federer’s Emotional Hall Of Fame Tribute Leaves Roger Federer In Tears - Watch

Mirka Federer’s heartfelt tribute left Roger Federer emotional at his Hall of Fame induction
She recalled their Sydney meeting, life on tour and family-first moments
Mirka said Federer’s greatest legacy is the person he is beyond tennis
Roger Federer has heard countless tributes during a career that turned him into one of tennis’ most celebrated figures. But at his International Tennis Hall of Fame induction in Newport, the words that affected him most came from the person who had shared nearly every chapter of his journey.
Federer’s wife, Mirka, delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony on Saturday night, taking the audience beyond the 20 Grand Slam titles, 103 ATP trophies and 310 weeks at the top of the rankings to focus on the man behind the champion.
When Mirka finished speaking and stepped away from the microphone, Federer walked towards her. The Swiss great embraced and kissed his wife before wiping away tears and attempting to regain his composure.
When he eventually spoke, Federer began with an unexpected compliment.
“Oh man,” he said. “She is a good public speaker. I didn’t know that.”
Federer, 45, admitted that hearing Mirka address an audience was unusual for him. He had to go back 24 years to remember the last time he heard her speak publicly, when the pair played mixed doubles at the Hopman Cup.
“The last time I heard Mirka speak publicly was probably at our mixed doubles we played at the Hopman Cup, 24 years ago,” he said.
Turning towards his wife, Federer smiled before adding: “So this is very well done. I don’t know if you had been secretly practising. But this is a very high level and a tough act to follow. But I am so glad you did it.”
Where Federer And Mirka’s Story Began
Mirka chose to begin her tribute by taking the audience back to Sydney, where she and Federer first met at the 2000 Olympics.
Federer was only 18 at the time, while Mirka was 21.
“Yes, I was the older woman,” she joked.
Federer, however, apparently had no hesitation about pursuing her.
“Apparently, Roger decided right away that age was just a number. He pursued me anyway and thankfully, he was persistent.”
The Federer who arrived in Sydney was still a long way from becoming one of the most decorated players in tennis history. He had not even won his first ATP title.
“When we met, he had exactly zero ATP titles. Zero,” Mirka said.
She then offered a playful look back at the career that followed.
“Looking back, I suppose I was there for all 103 that followed.”
The Roddick Quip That Still Makes Them Smile
Mirka understood the demands of professional tennis long before Federer reached the summit. She had competed professionally herself and was also occasionally involved in Federer's preparations, including helping him warm up before matches.
That led to one of the memories she still shares with Federer.
After losing to Federer in the Cincinnati final, Andy Roddick joked about being beaten by a player whose girlfriend had helped him prepare.
“I can’t believe I lost to a guy whose girlfriend warmed him up,” Roddick had said.
Mirka remembered the comment all these years later.
“He really said that, and I remember,” she said. “We still smile every time we speak about that.”
But her memories of life on tour went far beyond funny moments.
Mirka said Federer made it clear from the beginning that the people closest to him mattered enormously.
“One thing I learned immediately about Roger was that he always wanted the people he loved close to him,” she said.
“That is one of the qualities I have admired most about him, not just as a tennis player but as a person.”
She had also witnessed the work that went into producing the seemingly effortless tennis that millions admired.
“I saw the work, the hours, the discipline, the commitment,” Mirka said. “I saw everything that went into making it look so easy.”
For her, though, the person behind the achievements was even more impressive.
“The man behind it all is even more remarkable.”
The Day Federer Chose Family Over Tennis
Mirka's speech then moved towards one of the most important decisions of their lives.
When the couple discovered they were expecting twins for the first time, the prospect of travelling around the world with two babies while Federer remained on tour suddenly became complicated.
Mirka told Federer that she might no longer be able to travel with him.
His answer was simple.
“Then I won’t play anymore.”
According to Mirka, Federer was completely serious.
“He wasn’t being dramatic,” she said. “He meant it. That’s who Roger is. His family comes first.”
The couple eventually found a way to make life on tour work for their growing family. Their children travelled with them, with strollers, toys and books becoming part of their everyday existence alongside the demands of professional tennis.
Years later, the family grew again when they welcomed another set of twins.
For Myla, Charlene, Leo and Lenny, their father was never simply the Swiss tennis icon watched by millions around the world.
He was the person at home.
“The Papa who read bedtime stories, played games with them, who ran their baths, who made them laugh no matter how busy he was,” Mirka said.
“Whether he won or lost, he always made time for them.”
For Mirka, Federer’s Greatest Legacy Wasn’t On Court
Mirka also reflected on the influence of Federer’s parents, Robert and Lynette, crediting them with helping shape the values that remained central to him throughout his career.
“Robert and Lynette raised a champion and they raised a genuinely good person,” she said.
“They taught him humility, gratitude and kindness, and they taught him to treat everyone with the same respect.”
For Mirka, those qualities mattered more than any record Federer accumulated during his career.
“The trophies and records are extraordinary. But they are only part of his legacy,” she said.
“What makes me proudest isn’t what Roger accomplished when the world was watching. It’s who he is when nobody’s watching.”
That was the Federer she wanted the Hall of Fame audience to remember, not only the champion who dominated the sport, but the husband, father, son and friend who existed away from the spotlight.
A Wife’s Tribute Leaves Federer Fighting Back Tears
By the time Mirka reached the end of her speech, Federer was visibly emotional.
She spoke about what it had meant to watch his career unfold, but also about the privilege of sharing his life.
“Watching your career gave me one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life,” she told him. “And sharing your life has been even a greater one.”
Then came the introduction that brought the speech to a close.
“My husband, my best friend, and now the newest member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.”
Federer was overcome with emotion once again.
During his own address, the Swiss legend also became tearful while remembering the people who helped shape his career, including his childhood idol Stefan Edberg and longtime coach Severin Lüthi.
But his strongest emotional reaction came when the subject turned back to Mirka.
For an evening designed to celebrate a career filled with historic victories, Grand Slam triumphs and records, it was Mirka's words that offered perhaps the most revealing portrait of Federer.
The Hall of Fame was recognising what he achieved in tennis. Mirka reminded everyone of the person he remained when the matches were over and the crowds had gone home.