Neeraj Chopra Seen In Wheelchair In Viral Video After Ankle Injury Ends 2026 Season

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 season has ended after an ankle ligament tear ruled him out of the Asian Games and Diamond League Final, with a video showing the javelin star using a wheelchair and crutch

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Neeraj Chopra CWG 2026 mens javelin throw
India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Chopra wins the silver medal in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 season ends after an ankle ligament tear

  • He will miss the Asian Games and Diamond League Final

  • Rohit Yadav could lead India’s javelin challenge in Chopra’s absence

Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 season is over earlier than expected after the Indian javelin thrower sustained an ankle ligament injury, ruling him out of the upcoming Asian Games as well as the Diamond League Final.

The 28-year-old Olympic and world champion had been building momentum in recent weeks after returning from an earlier injury. Chopra finished fourth at the Doha Diamond League, followed that with a silver-medal performance in Glasgow, and then produced a season-best throw in Lausanne.

However, the latest ankle setback has forced Chopra to bring his season to a premature close. After consulting his medical team, the Indian star decided against competing again in 2026 as he begins the recovery and rehabilitation process.

A video circulating on social media showed Chopra using a wheelchair and holding a crutch, offering a glimpse of the physical impact of the injury.

Chopra To Miss Asian Games Title Defence

Chopra’s absence will be a significant setback for India at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where he was expected to defend his men’s javelin throw title.

The Indian athlete has been one of the country’s biggest medal contenders on the international stage, making his withdrawal particularly significant with the continental competition approaching.

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An ankle ligament tear has ended Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season, ruling him out of the Asian Games and Diamond League Final. - narendramodi/X
Neeraj Chopra has ended his 2026 season after an ankle ligament tear, ruling him out of the Asian Games 2026. - Sony Sports Network
India announced a 73-member athletics contingent for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan led by Neeraj Chopra - PTI
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With Chopra unavailable, attention will turn to Rohit Yadav, who has emerged as another leading Indian name in the event. Yadav recently raised the bar with a personal-best throw of 87.68m in Bhubaneswar.

‘Setbacks Are A Part Of The Journey’

Chopra acknowledged his disappointment at having to end the season early, particularly after beginning to rediscover his form.

“It’s disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey,” Chopra said.

For now, the priority is recovery rather than competition. Chopra will undergo rehabilitation with the aim of returning fully fit, bringing an abrupt end to a 2026 campaign that had begun to show signs of promise.

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