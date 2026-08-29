Anatomy of A Breakdown: Why Neeraj Chopra Is Suffering From Performance Issues And Injury Lay-Offs?

It marks the second consecutive year that injury has abruptly cut short his campaign; toward the end of the 2025 season, he aggravated a chronic lower back/disc injury during training and, despite carrying the problem to compete at the World Championships in Tokyo in September 2025 where he finished eighth. Late-season aggravation forced him into an extended nine-month rehabilitation and recovery period that kept him sidelined through the rest of 2025 and delayed his entry into the 2026 season until June.