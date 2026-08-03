History At Glasgow: What Are World Records That Got Shattered In Commonwealth Games 2026?

Incredible world records were smashed in para-powerlifting and discus throw by dominant Nigerian athletes
Record-breaking individual pursuit performances lit up the velodrome through elite international cyclists
These milestone achievements defined Glasgow 2026 as a historic showcase of human strength, athletic resilience, and elite execution
As the curtains officially close on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, it is time to reflect back at the best performances that left spectators in absolute awe. The multi-sport showcase will forever be remembered as an extraordinary celebration of athletic resilience, human strength, and barrier-breaking performances.
With tough competition happening everywhere, elite athletes pushed past their limits to rewrite the history books. Para-sports and field events saw huge moments of total dominance, led by powerful athletes who smashed old world records.
Commonwealth Games 2026: World Records
Folashade Oluwafemiayo (Nigeria) – Women's Para Powerlifting Heavyweight (+86 kg) – 175 kg
The heavyweight (+86 kg) para powerlifting category at the Glasgow Games delivered a masterclass in supreme strength, with legendary Nigerian athlete Folashade Oluwafemiayo taking center stage. Stepping onto the platform under intense competitive pressure, she demonstrated the elite psychological composure that defines a multi-time world champion.
Executing a flawless technical setup, Oluwafemiayo successfully locked out a staggering lift of 175 kg. Her precise bar path, combined with explosive upper-body power and absolute stability during the lockout, allowed her to secure a monumental world record and cement her status as an unrivaled titan in international para powerlifting.
Rita Ferdinand (Nigeria) – Women's Para Powerlifting +79 kg – 158 kg
In the fiercely contested +79 kg division, Nigeria's Rita Ferdinand added her name to the pantheon of sporting greats with a breathtaking exhibition of raw power. Building up through her tactical flight, Ferdinand approached the platform with precise calculation, managing her energy and focus for the decisive closing stages of the competition.
Displaying remarkable core strength and an explosive upward drive, she masterfully hoisted an astonishing 158 kg to shatter the previous global standard. The lift was characterized by exceptional speed off the chest and absolute control at extension, sealing a historic milestone that further underscored Nigeria's absolute hegemony in the discipline.
Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu (Nigeria) – Women's Discus Throw F42 – 36.56 m
Shifting from the powerlifting platform to the track and field arena, Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu turned the stadium into her personal showcase in the F42 classification discus throw. Combining explosive athleticism with precise biomechanical execution, she dialed in her technique from her very first rotation inside the circle.
Utilizing incredible rotational velocity and exceptional upper-body leverage, Nwachukwu unleashed a magnificent throw that sailed out to 36.56 meters. The missile-like trajectory of the disc carried it far past previous record markers, capturing a breathtaking world record that stood as one of the defining technical achievements of the athletics program.
Morgan Newberry (England) – Women's Para-Cycling C5 4000m Individual Pursuit – 5:05.764
The velodrome at the Glasgow Games turned into a theater of high-stakes tension, with England's Morgan Newberry stepping onto the board for a punishing endurance test in the women's C5 4000m individual pursuit. Facing the relentless clock in a pure head-to-head format, Newberry approached the race with precision and absolute mental clarity.
Firing on all cylinders through the high-speed laps, she clocked a sensational time of 5:05.764 to obliterate the global benchmark. Her relentless cadence and aerodynamic discipline allowed her to shatter both the Commonwealth Games and C5 world records, delivering an unforgettable performance against the board.
Tara Neyland (Australia) – Women's Para-Cycling C4 4000m Individual Pursuit – 4:49.648
In the same high-voltage cycling program, Australia's Tara Neyland turned the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome into her personal proving ground during the C4-C5 individual pursuit. Handling the deafening roar of the crowd with remarkable composure, she executed her pacing strategy to absolute perfection from the starting gun.
Blasting through the 4,000-meter distance, Neyland laid down a jaw-dropping time of 4:49.648 during the qualifying rounds. Her astonishing aerodynamic efficiency and sustained power output sailed past previous parameters, securing a phenomenal C4 world record that underlined her total mastery on the track.
These remarkable world records from Glasgow 2026 transcended mere statistics—they served as powerful testimonials to rigorous preparation, unyielding mental fortitude, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. These historic milestones left an indelible imprint on international sports, inspiring a new generation of athletes across the Commonwealth.