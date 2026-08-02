Commonwealth Games 2026, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Jaismine Lamboria Leads India In Grand Finale

Welcome to our live coverage as the curtain comes down on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India's focus will be split between the final medal events and a closing ceremony that marks the beginning of a new chapter. Indian athletes will make one last push for podium finishes in judo, track cycling and para cycling before the spotlight shifts to the celebrations. The evening will hold special significance for Indian fans as boxing world champion Jaismine Lamboria is set to lead the contingent as the flag-bearer, while the ceremonial handover will officially pass the Commonwealth Games flag to Ahmedabad, host of the landmark 2030 edition. India is also expected to showcase its culture through a special presentation, offering the world its first glimpse of the centenary Games.

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