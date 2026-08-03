Why Lovlina Drew A Hard Line In Glasgow: An Indian Boxer's Refusal To Accept Her Homeland Cut Off

The Olympic medallist flagged an inaccurate map of India at a Glasgow restaurant during the Commonwealth Games
Following India's objection, the establishment admitted the mistake and promised to change its logo
India finished fourth with 39 medals, while Lovlina won silver in the women's 75kg boxing event
Ace Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain sparked an international conversation regarding India's territorial integrity during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.
The Olympic medalist and member of the boxing contingent at the Games flagged an inaccurate map of India displayed at a prominent dining venue, 'Mister Singh’s India: The Home of Curry.'
The map, printed on the establishment's napkins and featured on the Glasgow restaurant's displays, entirely omitted India's North East region and completely distorted the northernmost territories of Jammu & Kashmir. Borgohain shared her distress over the distorted geographical representation in a video that went viral on social media platforms.
The map, printed on the establishment's napkins and featured on the Glasgow restaurant's displays, omitted the Northeast region of India. Borgohain shared her distress over the distorted geographical representation in a video that went viral on social media platforms.
In the video, the 28-year-old Borgohain said she was hurt to see that the map of India printed on the restaurant's napkins, as well as the one displayed outside the establishment, did not include the North East.
"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing," the 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist said. "Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much."
Her stance rallied the Indian community and sports administration.
The Indian delegation, including the Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh, demanded that the restaurant withdraw the offending materials immediately.
"There was no confrontation. It was an aberration, and we pointed that out, Lovlina and I. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it would be corrected,” Singh told PTI.
The restaurant issued a statement saying its logo will be changed. But, minutes after posting the statement, it deleted its Instagram account.
In their clarification, the restaurant said that "Mr Singh's India is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry; for almost 32 years we have served, for India and around the world."
Indian boxers earned 10 medals, including seven gold, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Lovlina, who hails from Assam -- one of the eight states in North East India -- claimed the silver medal in the women's 75 kg division.
India finished fourth, behind runaway Australia, England, and Canada, in the final standings with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze.
The next edition in 2030 is slated to be hosted by India, in Ahmedabad.