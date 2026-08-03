Next Stop, India! Amdavad Is Your Commonwealth Games 2030 Host - First Reactions

India will host the historic centenary Commonwealth Games, 100 years after the event's inception
The Games are a key step in India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics
India heads into hosting duties after finishing fourth with 39 medals at Glasgow 2026
As the curtain falls on the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, the spotlight shifts to India, with the city of Amdavad (Ahmedabad) officially stepping up to host the next edition in 2030. Scotland successfully rescued the 2026 event by delivering a highly praised, compact, and sustainable model following the abrupt withdrawal of the Australian state of Victoria.
Scotland hosted the Games for the fourth time, and "Glasgow 2026 promised a reimagined Games, which they delivered in style with 3000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing in 215 medal events across 10 sports."
The upcoming 2030 Games in Amdavad will hold immense historic value, marking exactly 100 years since the inception of the Commonwealth Games in 1930.
Amid ongoing global debates surrounding the relevance of the event, India aims to build directly upon Scotland's streamlined programme by utilising its state-of-the-art Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave.
For Indian sports administrators, hosting a successful 2030 iteration is a crucial stepping stone in the country's ambition to become a sporting superpower.
"It is a big responsibility, but we are ready," said Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi, who was joined by Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary at the Department of Sport. "We will learn from Glasgow’s excellence and carry those learnings forward."
Amdavad is the largest city in the state of Gujarat. Unlike the sprawling multi-city layouts of past mega-events, the 2030 Games will most likely feature highly concentrated venue clusters connected by modern transit lines.
Sanghavi emphasised that the city's approach is designed to optimise the experience for visiting nations, officials, and spectators alike:
"Amdavad is compact, well connected and vibrant with possibility. We have integrated transport systems, modern accommodation and our venues are clustered to minimise travel and maximise a great experience... When you come to Amdavad you do not simply enter a host city, you enter a home."
"Amdavad is a significant milestone," continued Sanghavi. "India is committed to establishing itself as a sporting capital of a global state... We aspire to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, and the Commonwealth Games is an opportunity to demonstrate India’s readiness to deliver world-class sporting events for athletes, for spectators and for the entire world."
Unmissably, local organisers see the potential inclusion of cricket for the 2030 Games, and there's a promise of an exceptional Para sport programme.
India won 39 medals, including 13 gold, to finish fourth in the final Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 standings. Australia, with a whopping 171 medals, top the charts ahead of England (110) and Canada (62).
Scotland finished fifth behind India, matching the 39 medals and 13 gold but falling short on the silver count (nine to India's 17).