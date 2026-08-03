What's In A Name? Everything, When It Comes To Amdavad 2030 - Explained

Glasgow: Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare, left, hands over the Commonwealth Games Federation flag to Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, second left, during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha, second right, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are also seen (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Glasgow: Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare, left, hands over the Commonwealth Games Federation flag to Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, second left, during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha, second right, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are also seen (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)