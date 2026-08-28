R Praggnanandhaa Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Win Grand Chess Tour

R Praggnanandhaa overcame a six-point deficit to beat Fabiano Caruana 15-13 and win the Grand Chess Tour Finals
Praggnanandhaa made history as the first Indian player to win the Grand Chess Tour, pocketing $200,000
Wesley So defeated Vincent Keymer 18-12 to finish third after dominating the blitz games
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa pulled off a stunning comeback against Fabiano Caruana to win the Grand Chess Tour Finals in St. Louis on Thursday (local time), securing the biggest title of his career.
Praggnanandhaa overturned a six-point deficit on the final day, winning both rapid games before successfully negotiating the blitz phase to register a 15-13 aggregate victory.
The triumph also made him the first Indian player to win the Grand Chess Tour, while earning him a $200,000 winner's cheque.
R Praggnanandhaa completes stunning turnaround
Praggnanandhaa began the final day with his back against the wall after Caruana had established a six-point lead during the classical games. The Indian, however, produced a near-perfect response when it mattered most.
He won both rapid encounters against the American GM, completely wiping out the deficit and putting himself in control of the final. Praggnanandhaa then had to maintain his advantage through four blitz games to secure the title.
The opening blitz game briefly threatened to change the momentum again. Praggnanandhaa had chances to win but faltered during a time scramble, giving Caruana an opportunity to fight back. The American could not convert his advantage, and the game ended in a draw.
Praggnanandhaa stayed composed thereafter and did enough in the remaining blitz games to preserve his lead and seal the 15-13 victory.
Fabiano Caruana's early advantage fades
Caruana had appeared to be in complete control at the start of the final. He dismantled Praggnanandhaa 6-0 in the opening classical game, creating a sizeable cushion in the title race.
Praggnanandhaa prevented further damage in the second classical encounter by holding Caruana to a 3-3 draw. The result still left the American six points ahead heading into the decisive final day.
That advantage, however, disappeared once Praggnanandhaa found his rhythm in the rapid section. Two consecutive losses transformed Caruana's commanding position into a tense battle that eventually slipped away from him.
Wesley So dominates Vincent Keymer
Wesley So secured third place after producing his own strong finish against Vincent Keymer.
The rapid portion of the playoff was evenly contested, with So and Keymer taking one victory apiece. So then turned the contest into a one-sided affair in blitz, winning all four games.
That dominant run gave So an 18-12 victory, with one game still left to be played.
For Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, the comeback against Caruana delivered a landmark achievement as he became the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour.