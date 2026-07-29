Jaismine Lamboria Vs Elise Glynn Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Boxers In The Ring; Action Underway

India’s boxing contingent has put on a phenomenal campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, securing an impressive nine medals after a dominant string of quarterfinal performances. Led by stellar tactical displays in the ring, the group of guaranteed medalists features standout names across various weight divisions. Among the women, world number three Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Sakshi Choudhary (51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and seasoned star Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have all successfully powered their way into the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the men's contingent has matched this fierce momentum, with Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), and Narender Berwal (90+kg) sealing their respective last-four berths. With both losing semi-finalists automatically securing a podium finish under the competition rules, these nine pugilists have assured India of at least a bronze medal each, while keeping their eyes firmly set on upgrading to gold.