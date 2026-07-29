Jaismine Lamboria Vs Elise Glynn Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Boxers In The Ring; Action Underway

Jaismine Lamboria Vs Elise Glynn, Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxers In Good Touch
India’s boxing contingent has put on a phenomenal campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, securing an impressive nine medals after a dominant string of quarterfinal performances. Led by stellar tactical displays in the ring, the group of guaranteed medalists features standout names across various weight divisions. Among the women, world number three Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Sakshi Choudhary (51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and seasoned star Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have all successfully powered their way into the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the men's contingent has matched this fierce momentum, with Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), and Narender Berwal (90+kg) sealing their respective last-four berths. With both losing semi-finalists automatically securing a podium finish under the competition rules, these nine pugilists have assured India of at least a bronze medal each, while keeping their eyes firmly set on upgrading to gold.
Jaismine Lamboria Vs Elise Glynn, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer In Form
Jaismine Lamboria heads into her upcoming bout riding a wave of sharp momentum and tactical maturity, backed by a stellar run of recent achievements. Displaying exceptional defensive footwork and a swift counter-punching style, the Indian featherweight outmaneuvered high-caliber opponents to capture the 57kg title at the 2025 World Championships in Liverpool by defeating Paris Olympic silver medalist Julia Szeremeta, making history as India's first gold medalist at the tournament. She further cemented her dominance by securing a gold medal at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Astana leg in Kazakhstan, overcoming two-time Olympian Jucielen Romeu.
Her performances highlight an improved ability to control the pace of the bout from the center of the ring, seamlessly blending aggressive combinations with disciplined defense. Off the canvas, she also made history as the first female boxer to be inducted into the Indian Army (Corps of Military Police). This tactical evolution, paired with her proven stamina under pressure and growing list of historic milestones, marks her as one of the most reliable and dangerous competitors in her weight division.
Jaismine Lamboria Vs Elise Glynn, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Jaismine Lamboria takes centre stage in the women's 57kg quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, round-by round action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.