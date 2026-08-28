Salman Ali Agha Stuns With Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Jordan Cox – Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 28 August 2026 7:57 am

Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha took a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jordan Cox for 55 as England finished Day 1 of the second Test at Lord’s on 248/9. Cox had helped England recover from an early collapse before Agha’s stunning grab ended his resistance

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 28 August 2026 7:57 am

Pakistan's Salman Agha, second right, is congratulated by teammates for taking a catch to dismiss England's Jordan Cox during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)