Salman Ali Agha Stuns With Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Jordan Cox – Watch

Salman Ali Agha took a spectacular one-handed catch at second slip to dismiss Jordan Cox.
Cox scored 55, ending his crucial 67-run partnership with Jamie Smith.
England finished Day 1 on 248/9, with Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 34.
Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha produced one of the standout moments of Day 1 at Lord’s, taking a brilliant one-handed catch at second slip to dismiss Jordan Cox during the second Test against England.
The breakthrough came with England beginning to regain control of their innings after an early collapse. Khurram Shahzad sent down a length delivery that landed around off stump before moving away from Cox.
Salman Ali Agha Pulls Off A Stunning One-Handed Catch - Watch
The England batter went for a back-foot shot but could only get an edge. The ball flew towards the slip cordon, where Agha reacted immediately and dived full stretch to his right.
Despite having just one hand to work with, Agha managed to hold on to the difficult chance. He stayed on the ground for a moment after completing the catch before Pakistan's players gathered around him in celebration.
The dismissal ended a 67-run partnership between Cox and Jamie Smith, which had taken England to 187/6 after 97 deliveries. It was a crucial intervention for Pakistan as the hosts were starting to recover from a poor beginning.
England had been in serious trouble earlier in the day, losing three wickets for just 36 runs in the opening 11 overs. Captain Joe Root was among the early casualties, while the hosts went into lunch at 80/4.
Cox played a key role in rebuilding the innings. The 25-year-old initially joined forces with Dan Lawrence, with the pair adding 43 runs. Their partnership, however, ended abruptly when a mix-up between the wickets resulted in Lawrence being run out.
Cox then found another reliable partner in Smith. The duo put together a patient stand and helped England move towards a competitive score. Cox also completed his half-century during the recovery and struck seven boundaries in his 105-ball innings.
His resistance finally ended when Shahzad induced an edge, giving Agha the opportunity to produce his spectacular piece of fielding.
Cox departed for 55, having made a valuable contribution in only his third Test appearance for England.
England were 248/9 after 56 overs when this story was filed, with Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 34 and Josh Tongue on one.
Babar Azam had returned to Pakistan's XI after recovering from a finger injury, replacing stand-in captain Agha. The latter subsequently made his presence felt as a substitute fielder with a catch that could prove significant in the context of the innings.