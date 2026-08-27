InDepth | Drugs and the Golden Triangle: Renewed Concerns for Northeast India

The NCB sees this expansion against the backdrop of Afghanistan’s collapse as an opium producer following the ban by the Taliban. Its 2025 assessment describes Myanmar as an increasingly important substitute source for the global opiate market and warns that the contraction in Afghan production should not be mistaken for a diminishing threat to India. The India-Myanmar border runs through Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. Its terrain—forests, hills and numerous informal crossing points—makes surveillance difficult. And the drugs do not remain in the Northeast. The NCB has identified a major trafficking corridor through Champhai in Mizoram, from where consignments move towards Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley, through Aizawl and adjoining roads, and towards Meghalaya and Guwahati before it is distributed further into mainland India. That makes the Northeast the point from where the international drug economy connects with India’s domestic distribution network. This vulnerability is not new. Bhushan Lal Vohra, a retired IPS officer who has served in the Northeast and Punjab, points to the geography as one of the enduring weaknesses in India’s drug-control architecture. He says the India-Myanmar border has historically been inadequately policed. But Vohra believes that geography alone does not explain the growth of the trade. The real challenge, he says, is the money behind it.