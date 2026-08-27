After 25 Years, Himachal Just Revived A Lottery System — Here's Why

Himachal Pradesh will revive its lottery system after nearly 25 years, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan announced.
The government plans to appoint a sole selling agent for paper and online lottery tickets, targeting additional revenue.
Chauhan said single-digit and daily lotteries will not be introduced, with three or four bumper lotteries planned instead.
Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan on Thursday announced that the state is moving to revive its lottery system after nearly 25 years, with the government seeking to generate additional revenue amid surmounting debt.
Speaking to reporters outside the state Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session, Chauhan said the lottery scheme would operate under strict regulations, with digital monitoring and measures aimed at ensuring transparency.
The Directorate of Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries under the Finance Department has already issued an e-tender to appoint a sole selling agent for paper and online lottery tickets.
Chauhan said the proposal was examined by a ministerial sub-committee headed by him after the Cabinet decided to consider bringing back lotteries. The committee subsequently recommended the move to the Cabinet.
“Himachal Pradesh has been facing a financial crisis, and people here are already purchasing lotteries from other states. The money is going outside the state, and Himachal is not getting any revenue from it,” Chauhan said.
The state government is initially targeting around Rs 10 crore in revenue, with its estimates suggesting that annual earnings could eventually reach Rs 100-150 crore. The earlier proposal had put the expected annual revenue at around Rs 50 crore.
The government has also said that states such as Punjab and Kerala earn substantial amounts through lotteries.
How Will The Lottery System Work?
Under the proposed arrangement, a sole selling agent will handle the distribution of paper and online lottery tickets through authorised channels.
The tender process will begin with online bid submissions on September 3, with applications accepted until September 14. Technical bids will be opened on September 15, while the date for financial bids will be announced separately.
The selected agency will be required to pay an annual licence fee of Rs 10 crore, with a 5 per cent yearly increase. It will also have to provide a minimum guaranteed payment of Rs 6 crore annually and bid for at least a 2 per cent share of total lottery turnover as revenue sharing.
The proposed agent will have to furnish security of Rs 30 crore through an FDR or irrevocable bank guarantee. Bidders must also submit an earnest money deposit of Rs 2 crore and a tender fee of Rs 5 lakh.
The government is aiming to launch the scheme around Diwali once the formalities are completed.
Chauhan said the government would not introduce single-digit or daily lotteries, citing concerns about their impact on economically vulnerable sections.
“Single-digit or daily lotteries will not be started. We will introduce only three or four types of high-level bumper lotteries,” he said.
Under the proposed rules, draws will not be conducted on Republic Day, Independence Day or Gandhi Jayanti. Major draws are also planned around Diwali, New Year and other important festivals.
Chauhan said draws would be held publicly under the supervision of judges, independent observers and authorised officials.
Anurag Thakur Criticises 'Phata-phat' model
BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticised the state government's proposal, arguing that it could adversely affect young people and residents of Himachal Pradesh.
“Rahul Gandhi has handed a 'Phata-phat' model to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to wipe out the money of the state's innocent people--specifically, by using a lottery system,” Thakur told ANI.
He said previous Congress and BJP governments had banned lotteries in the state over concerns about gambling addiction.
“Lotteries had previously been banned by both Congress and BJP governments because neither wanted the state's youth to fall prey to the vice or addiction of gambling. But today, Rahul Gandhi is with the future of Himachal's youth,” he said.