InDepth | Implications Of Himachal Pradesh Legalising The Controlled Cultivation Of Cannabis

For decades, cannabis has been grown illegally and, in many areas, naturally as wild weed, in the deep valleys and remote mountain villages in Himachal Pradesh. More often associated with the state’s drug menace than its economic value, it has been the source of the illicit trade in charas (hashish) and marijuana in Kullu’s Parvati Valley and high-altitude Malana. Law enforcement agencies have long struggled to curb the cultivation and smuggling of the drug, which involve both local and foreign operators. Malana, which is said to be one of the world’s oldest democracies, gained international notoriety for its premium-grade charas, popularly known as “Malana cream”, which is in high demand within India and abroad.