InDepth | How Punjab's 'Chitta' Took Over Himachal Pradesh

It was about a decade ago when chitta—the street name for synthetic heroin—arrived in Hima­chal Pradesh, possibly through the border with Punjab. Very quickly, the costly drug with severe mind-numbing effects started see­ping into the veins of men and women, boys and girls and into cities as well as vill­ages in remote valleys lining the Himalayan border, making a large section of the population addicted.Addiction created a dangerous nexus of drug peddlers whose distribution network has not spared even the tribal belt and young children. Chitta being found in the school bags in remote villages has been the most disturbing trend.