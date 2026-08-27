InDepth | The Big Debate: It’s Time to Strengthen the FCRA

The most significant reform proposed is the creation of a designated authority and the introduction of a new Chapter IIIA dealing with the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and related assets. When a certificate is cancelled, surrendered, or ceases because renewal is not applied for, is refused, or is not completed before expiry, the relevant foreign contributions and assets vest provisionally in the designated authority. Provisional vesting permits full restoration if registration is subsequently secured within the prescribed period. Permanent vesting follows only if restoration does not occur. The assets may then be transferred to a government agency or sold, with proceeds credited to the Consolidated Fund of India. Importantly, places of worship retain their religious character, and orders of the designated authority are subject to statutory revision and appeal. This replaces an incomplete statutory provision with a workable, accountable process. It ensures that resources built with foreign money continue to serve public purposes rather than remaining unmanaged or susceptible to diversion once the organisation no longer holds valid permission.