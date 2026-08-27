The FCRA Debate: Regulation is Necessary, But It Must Not Become Excessive Control

Idioms like ‘Ungliyon par nachana’, ‘muththi mein karna’ come to my mind whenever measures like the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) —FCRA—Amendment Bill, 2026 and Freedom of Religion Acts (FRA) are framed to bring someone completely under control, win them over, or trick them into doing what those in power want. These idioms are the much-needed tools when one’s only objective is to win elections and remain in power. Having captured near-complete control over north, central and east India, many maneuverings have been carried out in the last 12-13 years to win over voters in southern India, but electoral success has somehow eluded them. Hence, a new strategy is being introduced to make someone dance to their tunes. It has worked so far. Inside and outside Parliament, organisations from every part of India, media houses, influencers, opinion-makers, individuals, institutions, including forces from outside India, have expressed fear of losing their assets. They were seen kneeling before power with folded hands—after all, the target this time is the “praying community”.