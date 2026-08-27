Interview | "The Impact of Anti-drug Campaigns in Himachal Has Been Powerful", says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

A.

Red zones are the most sensitive areas, where chitta trafficking and drug abuse are high. There are 234 such panchayats across the state. These areas receive special attention, with additional deployment of police and CID [Criminal Investigation Department] personnel. Next are the yellow zone panchayats, which have a moderate number of drug-related cases. The focus here is on identifying local peddling networks and disrupting supply routes. Third are green zones, low-risk areas with little or no reported cases. The strategy is preventive. The idea is to keep these areas drug-free through awareness drives and community participation.