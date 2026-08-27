Interview | "The Impact of Anti-drug Campaigns in Himachal Has Been Powerful", says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

How do you view the drug problem in Himachal Pradesh?
The state is more a victim than the source of the drug menace. It is largely bearing the spillover of a crisis originating beyond its borders. The state’s proximity to Punjab has made it vulnerable to trafficking networks. Many heroin smugglers and kingpins arrested in Himachal are linked with Punjab’s border districts like Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Fazilka, as well as parts of Haryana and Delhi. The roots of the problem lie elsewhere.
What major steps have you and the police taken to tackle the problem?
Our strategy is three-pronged. First, crack down on the drug mafia by targeting major traffickers and interstate networks. Attach properties acquired through drug money and ensure strict legal action against peddlers. Second, mass public awareness involving parents, students, youth clubs, colleges, women, village panchayats and NGOs; and third, strengthening rehabilitation and de-addiction to help drug addicts and abusers to reintegrate into society. The first all-woman rehabilitation centre has been set up at Mashobra near Shimla. A new state-of-the-art multi-crore rehabilitation facility is coming up in Nahan. Another facility has also been set up at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.
What has been the impact of recent anti-drug campaigns?
Powerful. Several drug peddlers and their masterminds, whether those in Himachal Pradesh or operating from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP and Kerala, have been put behind bars. Some of the gangs have left the state’s borders. Properties worth Rs 51 crore linked to drug trafficking have either been confiscated or demolished through a legal process. We have identified 76 such properties.
You have led mass walkathons at the state and district levels as a medium for awareness drives. What is next?
The initiative, backed by the Himachal Pradesh police, has shown very encouraging results. People have started speaking out against drugs, helping the police and enforcement agencies. Some parents have also shared sensitive information about their own children. Soon, I will be launching the second phase of this meaningful drive.
“Every citizen has a responsibility. I urge people to report drug peddlers, support awareness drives and help families affected by addiction.“
What are the main objectives of the campaign?
Our goal is to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free. We are determined to eliminate this menace by combining strict action against traffickers with efforts to save our youth. Our model has been appreciated by the Narcotics Control Bureau and other central agencies. Drugs destroy not only the addict but also devastate families and society.
Drug abuse at rave parties in Kasol and Parvati Valley, including the recent death of a Russian DJ due to alleged overdose, has raised fresh concerns. How is the government dealing with it?
Rave parties or moonlight parties, whatever they call them, where drugs are allegedly served, such as the one reported in Kasol last month, will not be tolerated. We welcome tourism and lawful events at authorised venues, but any violation will invite strict legal action. If such incidents recur, both the organisers and the local administration will be held accountable.
The drug menace has exposed alleged collusion involving several government officials and police personnel. How are you dealing with it?
Action has been initiated against at least 123 government employees and police personnel for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities. So far, 21 police personnel, including some posted with the Anti-Drug Special Task Force, and 10 employees from other departments have been dismissed. Unfortunately, the high court granted relief to some of the policemen. We are examining the order. The drug menace is an extraordinary challenge, and all institutions must work together to tackle it with urgency and resolve.
You have identified Punjab and Haryana as key transit routes for narcotics. What mechanism do you have in place for interstate coordination?
There is already a robust intelligence-sharing mechanism in place. I regularly chair the state NCORD [Narco Coordination Centre] meetings, a responsibility earlier handled by the chief secretary. We maintain close coordination with enforcement agencies. I have also held a few meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. A permanent inter-state NCORD framework enables real-time intelligence sharing with Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh, backed by regular reviews at the state level.
Himachal Pradesh panchayat elections have just concluded. Has the government sensitised the newly elected panchayat representatives to fight drugs in rural areas?
Newly elected panchayat representatives have been sworn in. They have taken a pledge and are tasked with leading the anti-drug movement at the grassroots and rural levels. Those involved in drug-related cases were debarred from contesting the polls. Further, we have also categorised panchayats as red zone, yellow zone and green zone.
Can you please elaborate on this?
Red zones are the most sensitive areas, where chitta trafficking and drug abuse are high. There are 234 such panchayats across the state. These areas receive special attention, with additional deployment of police and CID [Criminal Investigation Department] personnel. Next are the yellow zone panchayats, which have a moderate number of drug-related cases. The focus here is on identifying local peddling networks and disrupting supply routes. Third are green zones, low-risk areas with little or no reported cases. The strategy is preventive. The idea is to keep these areas drug-free through awareness drives and community participation.
With drug abuse escalating among the youth, isn’t it important to prevent drug abusers from entering government service?
A drug-free state requires a drug-free government workforce. We have made dope testing a must for all candidates before they join any government service, including the police, home guards and forest guards.
What is your message to the youth of Himachal?
Your future is precious. Say no to drugs, focus on education, sports and skill development and become partners in building a healthy, prosperous and drug-free Himachal.
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What role do citizens have in this campaign?
Every citizen has a responsibility. I urge people to report drug peddlers, support awareness drives and help families affected by addiction. Public cooperation is essential.