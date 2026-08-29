BCCI Centre Of Excellence Puts Contracted Stars Through Rigorous Pre-Season Fitness Gauntlet Ahead of Packed Calendar

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The pre-season testing for the nationally contracted India players was conducted at the state-of-the-art BCCI Centre of Excellence, marking a crucial step in the team's preparation roadmap. As part of a streamlined evaluation protocol, the players arrived in structured batches to minimize congestion and ensure individualized tracking, successfully completing their mandatory fitness evaluations ahead of a long and demanding international calendar. The comprehensive assessment program featured a grueling series of rigorous evaluations, incorporating high-intensity endurance drills, targeted strength benchmarks, and standardized baseline parameters such as the Yo-Yo, 2K, and Bronco tests. By closely monitoring workload tolerances and physical metrics, the support staff aims to ensure that every member of the squad meets peak physical and athletic conditioning standards to withstand the heavy pressures of upcoming bilateral assignments and multi-format global fixtures.

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