ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Robinson, Archer Wreck Pakistan As England Seize Control On Day 2

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England seized control of the second Test at Lord’s, taking a 261-run lead over Pakistan after a dominant bowling display on Day 2. Resuming on 248/9, England added 47 runs through Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue before dismissing Pakistan for just 110 in 37.2 overs. Ollie Robinson starred with 4/11, while Jofra Archer claimed 3/26 with his pace and bounce troubling Pakistan throughout the innings. Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan all fell cheaply, while Azan Awais top-scored with 46. Pakistan, already without injured Imam-ul-Haq, struggled against England’s relentless attack. England then reached 81/3 in their second innings before bad light ended play, with Emilio Gay unbeaten on 30 and Harry Brook on seven. Joe Root fell lbw for the second time in the match, continuing his troubling run of dismissals against deliveries targeting his pads.

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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Mohammad Ali
Pakistan's Mohammad Ali, center, looks on as England's Harry Brook, right, and batting partner Emilio Gay run between the wickets on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Emilio Gay
England's Emilio Gay bats on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook runs between the wickets on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Mohammad Ali
Pakistan's Mohammad Ali celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe Root on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is out lbw on the bowling of England's Ollie Robinson, right, on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer bowls a delivery on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Englands Jordan Cox
England's Jordan Cox dives to complete the catch to dismiss Pakistan's captain Babar Azam as teammates Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, right, applaud on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Azan Awais
Pakistan's Azan Awais ducks a bouncer on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer, center, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Azan Awais
Pakistan's Azan Awais bats on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd test day 2 highlights-Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson plays a shot during day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

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