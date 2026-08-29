ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Robinson, Archer Wreck Pakistan As England Seize Control On Day 2

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 August 2026 3:19 pm

England seized control of the second Test at Lord’s, taking a 261-run lead over Pakistan after a dominant bowling display on Day 2. Resuming on 248/9, England added 47 runs through Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue before dismissing Pakistan for just 110 in 37.2 overs. Ollie Robinson starred with 4/11, while Jofra Archer claimed 3/26 with his pace and bounce troubling Pakistan throughout the innings. Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan all fell cheaply, while Azan Awais top-scored with 46. Pakistan, already without injured Imam-ul-Haq, struggled against England’s relentless attack. England then reached 81/3 in their second innings before bad light ended play, with Emilio Gay unbeaten on 30 and Harry Brook on seven. Joe Root fell lbw for the second time in the match, continuing his troubling run of dismissals against deliveries targeting his pads.