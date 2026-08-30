Spain Vs Germany FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming, Head-To-Head: When & Where To Watch

Spain face defending champions Germany in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 final on Sunday
Spain are chasing their maiden title, while Germany can equal Pakistan's record of four World Cup triumphs
Spain lead 2026 meetings 2-0, including a 2-1 win over Germany earlier in the tournament
Spain Vs Germany FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming, Head-To-Head: Spain will take on defending champions Germany in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 final at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on Sunday, August 30.
Spain aiming to secure their maiden men's Hockey World Cup title, while Germany will look to successfully defend the trophy they won in 2023.
Germany have three World Cup titles to their name, having previously finished at the top in 2002, 2006 and 2023. Another triumph would take them to four titles and level them with Pakistan as the joint-most successful team in the history of the men's competition.
Spain, on the other hand, have twice finished runners-up at the World Cup. They lost the inaugural final to Pakistan in 1971 and were beaten by the Netherlands in the 1998 summit clash. Their most recent podium finish came in 2006, when they won bronze.
Spain secured their place in the 2026 final after a dramatic 4-3 victory over co-hosts the Netherlands. Jose Basterra was the star of the semi-final, scoring three times. Germany booked their place with a 2-1 win over Argentina, with Paul-Philipp Kaufmann netting the late winner.
The teams have already crossed paths at this World Cup, with Spain claiming a 2-1 victory in the second stage. Spain have also gone unbeaten in their three meetings against Germany in 2026.
Spain vs Germany Hockey Head-to-Head Record
Spain and Germany have faced each other 31 times, with Germany holding the advantage. Germany have won 15 matches, while Spain have recorded 10 victories, with the remaining six encounters ending in draws.
Recent meetings, however, have favoured Spain. The Spaniards drew 3-3 with Germany in the FIH Pro League in June before winning the next encounter 5-2. Spain then secured another 2-1 victory over Germany at the ongoing World Cup.
All you need to know about Spain vs Germany FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Final
When and where will the Spain vs Germany FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Final take place?
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Germany will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on Sunday, August 30.
What time will the Spain vs Germany FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Final begin?
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Germany is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the Spain vs Germany FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Final?
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Germany will be telecast live in India on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Khel and DD Sports.
How can fans watch the Spain vs Germany FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Final online in India?
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Germany will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 8:00 PM IST onwards.