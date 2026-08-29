Hockey India Announces INR 50 Lakh Reward For Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Finish

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Hockey India has announced a INR 50 lakh cash award for Salima Tete’s team after India secured a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup, their best result since finishing fourth in 1974

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Hockey India Announces INR 50 Lakh Reward For Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Finish
India women's hockey team players in action during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X
Summary of this article

  • Hockey India announced INR 50 lakh for the women’s team after their historic fifth-place World Cup finish

  • India beat Germany 3-1 in the 5th/6th place match to secure the milestone

  • It is India’s best World Cup finish since 1974, when they finished fourth at the inaugural edition

Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian women's team in recognition of their historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup.

Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen on Thursday, marking India's best result at the tournament since they finished fourth at the inaugural edition in 1974.

The team went through the campaign with just one defeat, holding higher-ranked sides China, England and Australia to draws and recording a 6-1 win over South Africa, before completing their run under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne with the win over Germany.

Congratulating the team on the achievement, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "This is a historic result for Indian women's hockey. To finish fifth at a World Cup after 52 years is a testament to the hard work, resilience and fighting spirit this team has shown throughout the tournament."

"On behalf of Hockey India, I am pleased to announce a cash award of INR 50 lakh for the team as a token of our appreciation, and I hope this inspires the players to keep raising the bar," he added.

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India women's hockey team players in action against Germany in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. - TheHockeyIndia/X
India women's Hockey team will play England in their last FIH World Cup 2026 pool match. - TheHockeyIndia/X
India Women's Hockey team players in action during FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026 in Auckland. - TheHockeyIndia/X
File image of India men's national hockey team. - Hockey India

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