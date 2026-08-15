India Vs Wales Head To Head Record: History, Stats And Previous Meetings Ahead Of Hockey World Cup 2026

The recent head-to-head record strongly favours India. According to official FIH records, the two teams have met four times since 2013, with India winning all four encounters. India defeated Wales 3-1 at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, followed by a narrow 4-3 victory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Indian side then recorded a 4-1 win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games before beating Wales 4-2 at the 2023 Hockey World Cup.