India Vs Wales Head To Head Record: History, Stats And Previous Meetings Ahead Of Hockey World Cup 2026

India have won all four of their recent meetings against Wales
India beat Wales 4-2 in their only previous Hockey World Cup clash in 2023
The 2026 World Cup meeting will be their second encounter at the global tournament
India will begin their campaign at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 against Wales on Saturday, August 15, with the two teams meeting in a crucial Pool D clash at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST. India, ranked eighth in the world, enter the tournament aiming to end a 51-year wait for a second men’s Hockey World Cup title.
India vs Wales Head-to-Head Record
The recent head-to-head record strongly favours India. According to official FIH records, the two teams have met four times since 2013, with India winning all four encounters. India defeated Wales 3-1 at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, followed by a narrow 4-3 victory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Indian side then recorded a 4-1 win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games before beating Wales 4-2 at the 2023 Hockey World Cup.
The most recent World Cup meeting was particularly significant. India raced into a 2-0 lead in the 2023 Pool D match through Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh, but Wales fought back to level the score through Gareth Furlong and Jacob Draper. Akashdeep restored India's lead early in the fourth quarter before Harmanpreet Singh sealed a 4-2 victory with a late penalty-corner conversion.
India Vs Wales: World Cup Record
At the Hockey World Cup, India and Wales have met only once, with India holding a 1-0 record. India scored four goals in that encounter, while Wales managed two. The 2026 meeting will therefore be their second World Cup clash.
India's recent preparation also offers plenty of confidence. The team secured World Cup qualification by winning the 2025 Asia Cup, beating Korea 4-1 in the final. Craig Fulton's side also produced notable victories over Germany and the Netherlands during the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League campaign.
India Vs Wales: 2026 Hockey World Cup
India are placed in Pool D alongside Wales, England and Pakistan. Harmanpreet Singh will captain a 20-member squad featuring a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, while Wales will look to cause an early upset in Amstelveen.
With India unbeaten against Wales in their last four recorded meetings and also holding a perfect World Cup record against them, the Harmanpreet-led side will start as favourites. However, Wales' ability to push India during their 2023 World Cup encounter means the opening fixture could provide a stern test as India begin their bid for World Cup glory.