Nitesh Siwach Wins Silver as Yuri Nakazato Denies India Long-Awaited Greco-Roman Asian Games Gold

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 October 2026 6:24 pm

India's wait for a Greco Roman style Asian Games champion stretched further on Thursday as Nitesh Siwach settled for silver after Japan's Yuri Nakazato outplayed him 4-0 in the final here. The result denied India a long-awaited gold in the discipline. Nitesh struggled to launch attacks and Nakazato kept him under pressure throughout. The Japanese ended the first period 2-0 ahead while keeping Nitesh in a head lock position towards the end. The gap widened late. Nakazato disbalanced Nitesh with a push and turned that into a successful 'take down' for a 4-0 lead.