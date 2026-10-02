Nitesh Siwach Wins Silver as Yuri Nakazato Denies India Long-Awaited Greco-Roman Asian Games Gold

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India's wait for a Greco Roman style Asian Games champion stretched further on Thursday as Nitesh Siwach settled for silver after Japan's Yuri Nakazato outplayed him 4-0 in the final here. The result denied India a long-awaited gold in the discipline. Nitesh struggled to launch attacks and Nakazato kept him under pressure throughout. The Japanese ended the first period 2-0 ahead while keeping Nitesh in a head lock position towards the end. The gap widened late. Nakazato disbalanced Nitesh with a push and turned that into a successful 'take down' for a 4-0 lead.

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Asian Games men's greco-roman 97kg wrestling Nitesh Siwach
India's Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach, left, poses with his silver medal along with national coach Hargobind Singh after winning the medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Siwach secures the first silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asian Games since 1962. | Photo: PTI
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Asian Games mens greco-roman 97kg wrestling
From left, Bronze medalists Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar and Iran's Mehdi Balihamzehdeh , gold medalist Japan's Yuri Nakazato, silver medalist India's Nitesh pose for a photograph during the awards ceremony men's greco-roman 97kg final wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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nitesh siwach asian games 2026 silver medal photos
From left, Bronze medalists Iran's Mehdi Balihamzehdeh and Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar, gold medalist Japan's Yuri Nakazato, silver medalist India's Nitesh pose for a photograph during the awards ceremony men's greco-roman 97kg final wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Nitesh Siwach silver medal Asian Games 2026
India's Nitesh, right, competes against Japan's Yuri Nakazato during the men's greco-roman 97kg final wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Mens Greco-Roman 97kg wrestling Asian Games
Japan's Yuri Nakazato, top, competes against India's Nitesh during the men's greco-roman 97kg final wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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indian greco roman wrestling historic silver images
Japan's Yuri Nakazato, top, competes against India's Nitesh during the men's greco-roman 97kg final wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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nitesh siwach wrestling 97kg greco-roman pics
Japan's Yuri Nakazato, top, competes against India's Nitesh during the men's greco-roman 97kg final wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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nitesh siwach asian games 2026 silver medal photos
Japan's Yuri Nakazato, right, competes against India's Nitesh during the men's greco-roman 97kg final wrestling match at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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