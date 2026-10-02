Parveen Hooda Wins Women’s 65kg Boxing Gold At Asian Games After 3-2 Split Decision Over Chen Nien-Chen

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Parveen Hooda won the women's 65kg boxing gold at the Asian Games, defeating Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chen 3-2 in a tense final to mark a strong comeback. After taking the opening round 5-0 with clever counters and body shots, Parveen faced a strong response as Chen leveled the scores by winning the second round. In a hard-fought final round, Parveen absorbed early pressure, relied on quick combinations, and utilized effective counter-punching to edge the bout and secure the gold.

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Asian Games women's 65kg Boxing Parveen Hooda
India's Parveen Hooda poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 65kg boxing event at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Parveen Hooda gold medal photos
Gold medalist, India's Parveen, center, flanked by silver medalist Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, left, and bronze medalists, North Korea's Hwang Hyo Sun, right, and China's Li Shu, second right, during the medal ceremony for the women's 65kg boxing event at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Parveen Hooda Asian Games 2026 pics
India's Parveen, in blue, celebrates her win by decision over Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India womens 65 kg boxing gold pictures
India's Parveen, in blue, celebrates her win by decision over Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Parveen Hooda boxing 65kg gold medal
India's Parveen, in blue, celebrates her win by decision over Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-Chen final photos
India's Parveen, in blue, hugs Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, after winning their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Indian women boxers gold medal Asian Games 2026
India's Parveen, in blue, and Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, fight in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Parveen Hooda boxing podium images
India's Parveen, in blue, and Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, fight in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games India boxing highlights
India's Parveen, in blue, and Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, fight in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Parveen Hooda redemption gold medal celebration
India's Parveen, in blue, and Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, fight in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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