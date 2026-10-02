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Parveen Hooda won the women's 65kg boxing gold at the Asian Games, defeating Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chen 3-2 in a tense final to mark a strong comeback. After taking the opening round 5-0 with clever counters and body shots, Parveen faced a strong response as Chen leveled the scores by winning the second round. In a hard-fought final round, Parveen absorbed early pressure, relied on quick combinations, and utilized effective counter-punching to edge the bout and secure the gold.