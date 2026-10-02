Ankush Panghal Wins Asian Games Gold In Men’s 80kg Boxing

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Published at:

Ankush Panghal won gold in the men’s 80kg boxing final, beating South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0. He became India’s first male Asian Games boxing champion since Amit Panghal in 2018

image Prefer on Google
Ankush Panghal Wins Asian Games Gold In Men’s 80kg Boxing
India's Ankush Panghal celebrates after winning the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • Ankush Panghal won gold in the men’s 80kg boxing category, beating South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final

  • The 21-year-old Haryana boxer became the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal in 2018 to win Asian Games gold

  • Ankush completed a hat-trick of boxing golds for India, following Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda’s victories

Ankush Panghal produced a commanding performance in the men’s 80kg final to win gold for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, October 2.

The 21-year-old Haryana boxer defeated South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 to become the first Indian male boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal since Amit Panghal in 2018.

Asian Games 2026 Day 14 Results

Ankush was in control throughout the bout and built his advantage round by round. He took the opening round 4-1 before dominating the second 5-0. The Indian then maintained his composure in the final round, winning it 4-1 to complete a convincing victory.

The gold medal also capped a remarkable day for Indian boxing, with the country completing a hat-trick of gold medals in the sport at the ongoing Games.

Lovlina Borgohain had earlier claimed the women’s 75kg gold, while Parveen Hooda won the women’s 65kg title. Ankush followed their successes with another gold in the men’s 80kg category, giving India three boxing gold medals on the same day.

Related Content
India's Ankush Panghal celebrates after winning the men's 80kg final boxing bout against England's Dimeji Shittu, unseen, at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. Panghal bagged gold in the event. - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's Ankush Panghal celebrates after winning the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. - Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Indian players tackle an Iranian player during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan. - AP Photo/Mark Baker
India's Arjun Deshwal, center, attempts a tag in the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker

India 2026 Asian Games Medal Tally

Indian boxers had already secured two bronze medals in the men’s competition before Ankush stepped into the ring for the final. His victory added the biggest prize of the campaign and ended India’s wait for a men’s Asian Games boxing champion since 2018.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories