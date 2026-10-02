Ankush Panghal Wins Asian Games Gold In Men’s 80kg Boxing

Ankush Panghal won gold in the men’s 80kg boxing category, beating South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final
The 21-year-old Haryana boxer became the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal in 2018 to win Asian Games gold
Ankush completed a hat-trick of boxing golds for India, following Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda’s victories
Ankush Panghal produced a commanding performance in the men’s 80kg final to win gold for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, October 2.
The 21-year-old Haryana boxer defeated South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 to become the first Indian male boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal since Amit Panghal in 2018.
Ankush was in control throughout the bout and built his advantage round by round. He took the opening round 4-1 before dominating the second 5-0. The Indian then maintained his composure in the final round, winning it 4-1 to complete a convincing victory.
The gold medal also capped a remarkable day for Indian boxing, with the country completing a hat-trick of gold medals in the sport at the ongoing Games.
Lovlina Borgohain had earlier claimed the women’s 75kg gold, while Parveen Hooda won the women’s 65kg title. Ankush followed their successes with another gold in the men’s 80kg category, giving India three boxing gold medals on the same day.
Indian boxers had already secured two bronze medals in the men’s competition before Ankush stepped into the ring for the final. His victory added the biggest prize of the campaign and ended India’s wait for a men’s Asian Games boxing champion since 2018.