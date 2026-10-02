Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 14: Women's Recurve Archery Team Of Kumkum, Ankita And Kirti To Feature In Final Soon

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: Final Match To Start Shortly
India is set to lock horns with powerhouse South Korea in a blockbuster gold medal match, with live coverage available on Sony Sports.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: Women's Recurve Team In Final
The Indian recurve women's team trio of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, and Kirti delivered a stellar performance, defeating China 5-1 to storm into the final of the event.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: India Schedule, October 2 - Sports Wise
ARCHERY
5:55 a.m. — Recurve Women’s Team Semifinals: India (Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, Kirti) vs China
The Indian Express
6:25 a.m. onwards — Recurve Women’s Team Medal Matches: India (Subject to qualification)
8:20 a.m. — Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal: India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod) vs Japan
8:50 a.m. onwards — Recurve Mixed Team Medal Matches: India (Subject to qualification)
10:30 a.m. — Recurve Men’s Team Semifinal: India (Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, and Yashdeep Bhoge) vs Iran
The Indian Express
11:25 a.m. onwards — Recurve Men’s Team Medal Matches: India (Subject to qualification)
BOXING (Gold Medal Matches)
10:00 a.m. — Women’s 75kg Final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)
The Indian Express
2:15 p.m. — Women’s 65kg Final: Parveen Hooda vs Nien-chin Chen (Chinese Taipei)
The Indian Express
2:45 p.m. — Men’s 80kg Final: Ankush Panghal vs Minseong Kim (South Korea)
The Indian Express
CANOE SLALOM
7:30 a.m. — Women’s Kayak Cross Individual: Shikha Chouhan
8:00 a.m. — Men’s Kayak Cross Individual: Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
10:00 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinals: Shikha Chouhan (Subject to qualification)
10:16 a.m. onwards — Men’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinals: Hitesh Kewat & Pradhyumna Singh Rathod (Subject to qualification)
10:44 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kayak Cross Semifinals: Shikha Chouhan (Subject to qualification)
10:52 a.m. onwards — Men’s Kayak Cross Semifinals: Hitesh Kewat & Pradhyumna Singh Rathod (Subject to qualification)
11:40 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kayak Cross Final: Shikha Chouhan (Subject to qualification)
11:44 a.m. onwards — Men’s Kayak Cross Final: Hitesh Kewat & Pradhyumna Singh Rathod (Subject to qualification)
CYCLING TRACK
6:30 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Scratch Race (1/4): Harshita Jakhar
7:00 a.m. — Men’s Keirin First Round Heats: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
7:27 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Tempo Race (2/4): Harshita Jakhar
7:45 a.m. — Men’s Keirin Repechage Heats: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam & David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Subject to qualification)
11:39 a.m. — Men’s Keirin Semifinals: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam & David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Subject to qualification)
11:55 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Elimination Race (3/4): Harshita Jakhar
11:55 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Points Race (4/4): Harshita Jakhar
12:16 p.m. — Men’s Madison Final: India (Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh)
1:27 p.m. — Men’s Keirin Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam & David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Subject to qualification)
GOLF
3:00 a.m. — Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Men’s Team Round 3: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
5:49 a.m. — Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Women’s Team Round 3: Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
HOCKEY
3:30 p.m. — Women’s Final: India vs China
The Indian Express
RUGBY SEVENS
8:50 a.m. — Women’s Pool E: India vs Malaysia
SAILING
9:40 a.m. — Girls’ Dinghy Opening Series Race 7: Mahi Verma
SEPAKTAKRAW
5:30 a.m. — Women’s Quadrant, Group A: India (Priya Devi Elangbam, Shilpa Elangbam, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Maipak Devi Ayekpam) vs Thailand
10:30 a.m. onwards — Women’s Quadrant Semifinals: India (Subject to qualification)
12:00 p.m. onwards — Men’s Quadrant Semifinals: India vs To be confirmed
The Indian Express
TAEKWONDO
6:20 a.m. — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Round of 16: Kashish Malik vs Siu Wai Lam (Hong Kong, China)
6:50 a.m. onwards — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Quarterfinals: Kashish Malik (Subject to qualification)
7:30 a.m. onwards — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Semifinals: Kashish Malik (Subject to qualification)
8:00 a.m. — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Final: Kashish Malik (Subject to qualification)
VOLLEYBALL
6:30 a.m. — Men’s Team (5th-8th place classification): India vs Republic of Korea
WRESTLING
7:08 a.m. — Women’s Wrestling 50kg 1/8 Finals: Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki
7:25 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Finals: Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbekl
7:32 a.m. — Women’s Wrestling 76kg 1/8 Finals: Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy
8:02 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Finals: Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai
8:26 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Quarterfinals: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)
8:31 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Quarterfinals: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)
8:41 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 76kg Quarterfinals: Priya (Subject to qualification)
9:10 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Quarterfinals: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)
9:19 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Semifinal: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)
9:26 a.m. onwards — Men’s Freestyle 125kg & Women’s 76kg Semifinals: Rajat Ruhal & Priya (Subject to qualification)
9:45 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semifinal: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)
9:52 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg & 76kg Repechages: Dipanshi & Priya (Subject to qualification)
9:59 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Repechages: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)
10:07 a.m. onwards — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Repechages: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)
2:30 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Match: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)
2:46 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Final: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)
3:21 p.m. onwards — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Bronze Medal Match: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)
3:41 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Final: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)
3:51 p.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Bronze Medal Match: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)
4:05 p.m. — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Final: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)
4:12 p.m. — Women’s Wrestling 76kg Bronze Medal Match: Priya (Subject to qualification)
4:32 p.m. — Women’s Wrestling 76kg Final: Priya (Subject to qualification)
TENNIS (Timings Yet to Be Confirmed)
Men’s Singles Quarterfinal: Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing (China)
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: India Schedule, October 2
5:30 a.m. — Sepaktakraw: Women’s Quadrant, Group A — India (Priya Devi Elangbam, Shilpa Elangbam, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Maipak Devi Ayekpam) vs Thailand
5:55 a.m. — Archery: Recurve Women’s Team Semifinals — India (Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, Kirti) vs China, followed by medal matches (if they are through)
6:20 a.m. — Taekwondo: Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Round of 16 — Kashish Malik vs Siu Wai Lam (Hong Kong, China), followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final (if she is through)
6:30 a.m. — Cycling Track: Women’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4 — Harshita Jakhar, followed by tempo race, elimination race, and points race
6:30 a.m. — Volleyball: Men’s Team (5th-8th place classification) — India vs Republic of Korea
7:00 a.m. — Cycling Track: Men’s Keirin First Round Heats — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, followed by repechages, semifinals, and final
7:08 a.m. — Wrestling: Women’s Wrestling 50kg 1/8 Finals — Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if she is through)
7:25 a.m. — Wrestling: Men’s Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Finals — Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbekl, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if he is through)
7:30 a.m. — Canoe Slalom: Women’s Kayak Cross Individual — Shikha Chouhan, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final (if she is through)
7:32 a.m. — Wrestling: Women’s Wrestling 76kg 1/8 Finals — Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if she is through)
8:00 a.m. — Canoe Slalom: Men’s Kayak Cross Individual — Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final (if they are through)
8:02 a.m. — Wrestling: Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Finals — Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if he is through)
8:20 a.m. — Archery: Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal — India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod) vs Japan, followed by medal matches (if they are through)
8:50 a.m. — Rugby Sevens: Women’s Pool E — India vs Malaysia
9:40 a.m. — Sailing: Girls’ Dinghy Opening Series Race 7 — Mahi Verma
10:30 a.m. — Archery: Recurve Men’s Team Semifinal — India (Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge) vs Iran, followed by medal matches (if they are through)
10:30 a.m. — Sepaktakraw: Women’s Quadrant Semifinals — India (Subject to qualification)
12:00 p.m. — Sepaktakraw: Men’s Quadrant Semifinals — India vs To be confirmed
12:16 p.m. — Cycling Track: Men’s Madison Final — India (Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh)
2:15 p.m. — Boxing: Women’s 65kg Final — Parveen Hooda vs Nien-chin Chen (Chinese Taipei)
2:45 p.m. — Boxing: Men’s 80kg Final — Ankush Panghal vs Minseong Kim (South Korea)
3:30 p.m. — Hockey: Women’s Final — India vs China
Timings Yet to Be Confirmed (Golf and Other Ongoing Events):
Golf: Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Men’s Team Round 3 — Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
Golf: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Women’s Team Round 3 — Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to another exciting day of the Asian Games 2026! Day 14 brings plenty of action for India, with major medal events, crucial finals and key fixtures lined up across the day, especially in Wrestling and Hockey. Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates, results and developments from Aichi-Nagoya. Let’s get started!