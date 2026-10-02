Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 14: Women's Recurve Archery Team Of Kumkum, Ankita And Kirti To Feature In Final Soon

India Women's Hockey Team Celebrating Goal During The Encounter Against Uzbekistan In Asian Games On September 20.

India Women's Hockey Team Celebrating Goal During The Encounter Against Uzbekistan In Asian Games On September 20. | Photo: X/HockeyIndia

Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 14 (October 2): India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 enters another crucial phase on Friday, October 2, with several medal opportunities lined up across the penultimate stretch of the Games. The women’s hockey team will take on China in the gold-medal match, while boxing will provide three major opportunities as Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush feature in their respective finals. The recurve archers will also be in contention across the women’s, mixed and men’s team events, with semifinal and potential medal matches scheduled. Wrestling will see Dipanshi, Rajat Ruhal, Priya and Sujeet begin their campaigns, while Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will compete in the men’s Madison final in track cycling. India will also be involved in golf, sailing, rugby sevens, sepaktakraw, taekwondo, volleyball and canoe slalom. With the Games approaching their conclusion, Day 14 promises another busy day for the Indian contingent.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Oct 2026, 06:38:02 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: Final Match To Start Shortly India is set to lock horns with powerhouse South Korea in a blockbuster gold medal match, with live coverage available on Sony Sports.

2 Oct 2026, 06:11:27 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: Women's Recurve Team In Final The Indian recurve women's team trio of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, and Kirti delivered a stellar performance, defeating China 5-1 to storm into the final of the event.

2 Oct 2026, 06:09:57 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: India Schedule, October 2 - Sports Wise ARCHERY 5:55 a.m. — Recurve Women’s Team Semifinals: India (Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, Kirti) vs China The Indian Express

6:25 a.m. onwards — Recurve Women’s Team Medal Matches: India (Subject to qualification)

8:20 a.m. — Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal: India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod) vs Japan

8:50 a.m. onwards — Recurve Mixed Team Medal Matches: India (Subject to qualification)

10:30 a.m. — Recurve Men’s Team Semifinal: India (Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, and Yashdeep Bhoge) vs Iran The Indian Express

11:25 a.m. onwards — Recurve Men’s Team Medal Matches: India (Subject to qualification) BOXING (Gold Medal Matches) 10:00 a.m. — Women’s 75kg Final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China) The Indian Express

2:15 p.m. — Women’s 65kg Final: Parveen Hooda vs Nien-chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) The Indian Express

2:45 p.m. — Men’s 80kg Final: Ankush Panghal vs Minseong Kim (South Korea) The Indian Express CANOE SLALOM 7:30 a.m. — Women’s Kayak Cross Individual: Shikha Chouhan

8:00 a.m. — Men’s Kayak Cross Individual: Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod

10:00 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinals: Shikha Chouhan (Subject to qualification)

10:16 a.m. onwards — Men’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinals: Hitesh Kewat & Pradhyumna Singh Rathod (Subject to qualification)

10:44 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kayak Cross Semifinals: Shikha Chouhan (Subject to qualification)

10:52 a.m. onwards — Men’s Kayak Cross Semifinals: Hitesh Kewat & Pradhyumna Singh Rathod (Subject to qualification)

11:40 a.m. onwards — Women’s Kayak Cross Final: Shikha Chouhan (Subject to qualification)

11:44 a.m. onwards — Men’s Kayak Cross Final: Hitesh Kewat & Pradhyumna Singh Rathod (Subject to qualification) CYCLING TRACK 6:30 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Scratch Race (1/4): Harshita Jakhar

7:00 a.m. — Men’s Keirin First Round Heats: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

7:27 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Tempo Race (2/4): Harshita Jakhar

7:45 a.m. — Men’s Keirin Repechage Heats: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam & David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Subject to qualification)

11:39 a.m. — Men’s Keirin Semifinals: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam & David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Subject to qualification)

11:55 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Elimination Race (3/4): Harshita Jakhar

11:55 a.m. — Women’s Omnium Points Race (4/4): Harshita Jakhar

12:16 p.m. — Men’s Madison Final: India (Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh)

1:27 p.m. — Men’s Keirin Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam & David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Subject to qualification) GOLF 3:00 a.m. — Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Men’s Team Round 3: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu

5:49 a.m. — Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Women’s Team Round 3: Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok HOCKEY 3:30 p.m. — Women’s Final: India vs China The Indian Express RUGBY SEVENS 8:50 a.m. — Women’s Pool E: India vs Malaysia SAILING 9:40 a.m. — Girls’ Dinghy Opening Series Race 7: Mahi Verma SEPAKTAKRAW 5:30 a.m. — Women’s Quadrant, Group A: India (Priya Devi Elangbam, Shilpa Elangbam, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Maipak Devi Ayekpam) vs Thailand

10:30 a.m. onwards — Women’s Quadrant Semifinals: India (Subject to qualification)

12:00 p.m. onwards — Men’s Quadrant Semifinals: India vs To be confirmed The Indian Express TAEKWONDO 6:20 a.m. — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Round of 16: Kashish Malik vs Siu Wai Lam (Hong Kong, China)

6:50 a.m. onwards — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Quarterfinals: Kashish Malik (Subject to qualification)

7:30 a.m. onwards — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Semifinals: Kashish Malik (Subject to qualification)

8:00 a.m. — Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Final: Kashish Malik (Subject to qualification) VOLLEYBALL 6:30 a.m. — Men’s Team (5th-8th place classification): India vs Republic of Korea WRESTLING 7:08 a.m. — Women’s Wrestling 50kg 1/8 Finals: Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki

7:25 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Finals: Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbekl

7:32 a.m. — Women’s Wrestling 76kg 1/8 Finals: Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy

8:02 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Finals: Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai

8:26 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Quarterfinals: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)

8:31 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Quarterfinals: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)

8:41 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 76kg Quarterfinals: Priya (Subject to qualification)

9:10 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Quarterfinals: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)

9:19 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Semifinal: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)

9:26 a.m. onwards — Men’s Freestyle 125kg & Women’s 76kg Semifinals: Rajat Ruhal & Priya (Subject to qualification)

9:45 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semifinal: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)

9:52 a.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg & 76kg Repechages: Dipanshi & Priya (Subject to qualification)

9:59 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Repechages: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)

10:07 a.m. onwards — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Repechages: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)

2:30 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Match: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)

2:46 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle 65kg Final: Sujeet (Subject to qualification)

3:21 p.m. onwards — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Bronze Medal Match: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)

3:41 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle 125kg Final: Rajat Ruhal (Subject to qualification)

3:51 p.m. onwards — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Bronze Medal Match: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)

4:05 p.m. — Women’s Wrestling 50kg Final: Dipanshi (Subject to qualification)

4:12 p.m. — Women’s Wrestling 76kg Bronze Medal Match: Priya (Subject to qualification)

4:32 p.m. — Women’s Wrestling 76kg Final: Priya (Subject to qualification) TENNIS (Timings Yet to Be Confirmed) Men’s Singles Quarterfinal: Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing (China)

2 Oct 2026, 06:08:59 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: India Schedule, October 2 Here is the complete schedule for India on Day 14 at the Asian Games 2026: 5:30 a.m. — Sepaktakraw: Women’s Quadrant, Group A — India (Priya Devi Elangbam, Shilpa Elangbam, Malemnganbi Yumnam, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, Maipak Devi Ayekpam) vs Thailand 5:55 a.m. — Archery: Recurve Women’s Team Semifinals — India (Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, Kirti) vs China, followed by medal matches (if they are through) 6:20 a.m. — Taekwondo: Mixed Individual Virtual Taekwondo, Round of 16 — Kashish Malik vs Siu Wai Lam (Hong Kong, China), followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final (if she is through) 6:30 a.m. — Cycling Track: Women’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4 — Harshita Jakhar, followed by tempo race, elimination race, and points race 6:30 a.m. — Volleyball: Men’s Team (5th-8th place classification) — India vs Republic of Korea 7:00 a.m. — Cycling Track: Men’s Keirin First Round Heats — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, followed by repechages, semifinals, and final 7:08 a.m. — Wrestling: Women’s Wrestling 50kg 1/8 Finals — Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if she is through) 7:25 a.m. — Wrestling: Men’s Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Finals — Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbekl, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if he is through) 7:30 a.m. — Canoe Slalom: Women’s Kayak Cross Individual — Shikha Chouhan, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final (if she is through) 7:32 a.m. — Wrestling: Women’s Wrestling 76kg 1/8 Finals — Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if she is through) 8:00 a.m. — Canoe Slalom: Men’s Kayak Cross Individual — Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final (if they are through) 8:02 a.m. — Wrestling: Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Finals — Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, repechages, and medal bouts (if he is through) 8:20 a.m. — Archery: Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal — India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod) vs Japan, followed by medal matches (if they are through) 8:50 a.m. — Rugby Sevens: Women’s Pool E — India vs Malaysia 9:40 a.m. — Sailing: Girls’ Dinghy Opening Series Race 7 — Mahi Verma 10:00 a.m. — Boxing: Women’s 75kg Final — Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China) 10:30 a.m. — Archery: Recurve Men’s Team Semifinal — India (Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge) vs Iran, followed by medal matches (if they are through) 10:30 a.m. — Sepaktakraw: Women’s Quadrant Semifinals — India (Subject to qualification) 12:00 p.m. — Sepaktakraw: Men’s Quadrant Semifinals — India vs To be confirmed 12:16 p.m. — Cycling Track: Men’s Madison Final — India (Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh) 2:15 p.m. — Boxing: Women’s 65kg Final — Parveen Hooda vs Nien-chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) 2:45 p.m. — Boxing: Men’s 80kg Final — Ankush Panghal vs Minseong Kim (South Korea) 3:30 p.m. — Hockey: Women’s Final — India vs China Timings Yet to Be Confirmed (Golf and Other Ongoing Events): Golf: Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Men’s Team Round 3 — Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu Golf: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 & Women’s Team Round 3 — Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok